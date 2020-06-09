Natura shares global solutions to eliminate plastic waste

Projects were presented in a global innovation challenge posed by the cosmetics brand to combat plastic waste generation and pollution. Three solutions are already being tested by the company

SÃO PAULO, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2019, Natura launched its Natura Innovation Challenge - Zero Waste Packaging. The initiative was aimed at finding innovative global solutions to combat plastic waste generation and pollution. Now, the company is making some of the projects suggested during the challenge available to the market via the website https://innovationchallenge.natura/

The solutions shared on the platform include ones from suppliers of biodegradable packaging and new logistics solutions for the disposal of recyclable waste in partnership with a fintech and cooperatives.

Promoted in partnership by the Natura Campus and Natura Startups programs, the Natura Innovation Challenge attracted different kinds of entrepreneurs, including start-ups, researchers, universities and companies from 35 countries. The challenge analyzed over 570 solutions offering the potential to rethink packaging, logistics and business models with a view to eliminating waste. Its global reach made this Natura's biggest open innovation call for proposals ever. Three projects were selected and are now at the test phase in the company.

"Natura has worked with open innovation for over 20 years, based on the understanding that it is fundamental for our business. However, we adopt a very careful approach to this work: for us, it is only innovation if it provokes positive impact. By means of Natura Campus and Natura Startups we are going to continue to promote innovation with our network in pursuit of solutions for the major challenges in sustainability and business", says Roseli Mello, Global Head of R&D at Natura &Co. "It is essential to share solutions to boost the visibility of the proposals received because they have great potential to impact the chain positively, as well as the businesses of other companies and other industries", the executive explains.

