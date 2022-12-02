Natural acidity regulator market: Growth Opportunities led by Archer Daniels Midland Co. and ATP Group - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural acidity regulator market size is forecast to grow by USD 1731.32 million at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2022 and 2027. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing demand for home food preservation. Furthermore, significant demand from the growing popularity of organic food additives.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Natural Acidity Regulator Market 2023-2027

The report extensively covers the natural acidity regulator market segmentation by application (bakery and confectionary, processed foods and snacks, beverages, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and South America). Request A Free Sample Report

Natural acidity regulator market - Vendors

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors also adopt inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Axxence Aromatic GmbH

Bartek Ingredients Inc.

BRENNTAG SE

Cargill Inc.

Chemelco

Corbion NV

Ernesto Ventos SA

FBC Industries Inc.

Finar

H Plus Ltd.

Haifa Group

Hawkins Watts Ltd.

Innophos Holdings Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Product Insights and News

Archer Daniels Midland Co.: The company offers natural acidity regulators such as Citrisol.

The company offers natural acidity regulators such as Citrisol. Bartek Ingredients Inc.: The company offers natural acidity regulators such as malic and fumaric acid.

The company offers natural acidity regulators such as malic and fumaric acid. BRENNTAG SE: The company offers natural acidity regulators such as Acetic acid.

The company offers natural acidity regulators such as Acetic acid. Cargill Inc.: The company offers natural acidity regulators such as Citric Acid and Potassium Citrate.

For detailed insights about product offerings and the growth strategies adopted by vendors, buy the report.

Natural acidity regulator market - Geographical Landscape

North America is estimated to contribute 30% of the market growth by 2027. The US is the major growth contributor in this region, owing to a strong presence of prominent vendors. The increasing demand for natural acidity regulators in products such as cheese, canned fruit juice, and margarine is driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rising emphasis on capacity expansion plans by vendors is contributing to the growth of the natural acidity regulator market in North America.

Natural acidity regulator market - Market Segmentation

The offline segment is estimated to contribute significantly to the global market's growth during the forecast period. Natural acidity regulators are widely available in varied sizes, packaging, and brands in specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs. Vendors are using several promotional and marketing strategies, such as branding through signages and discounts on product packages to increase the sales through offline distribution channels.

The growth of natural acidity regulator market is expected to grow further in the offline segment with an increasing number of independent retailers and the growing global retail industry. - Download a free sample report

What are the key data covered in this natural acidity regulator market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the natural acidity regulator market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the natural acidity regulator market size and its contribution of the market in focus to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the natural acidity regulator market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of natural acidity regulator market vendors

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Natural Acidity Regulator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 168 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.1% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1731.32 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.7 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 30% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., ATP Group, Axxence Aromatic GmbH, Bartek Ingredients Inc., BRENNTAG SE, Cargill Inc., Chemelco, Corbion NV, Ernesto Ventos SA, FBC Industries Inc., Finar, H Plus Ltd., Haifa Group, Hawkins Watts Ltd., and Innophos Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

