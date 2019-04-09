Natural Antioxidant Robuvit® Shown to Improve Symptoms Related to Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder

"PTSD is a debilitating mental health condition that can impact one's quality of life. Robuvit® is a natural antioxidant that is showing cognitive benefits in a number of studies. This research on PTSD, while early, shows promising signs because the improvement in symptoms was significant, measurable and sustained," said renowned natural health physician and best-selling author, Dr. Fred Pescatore.

PTSD is a mental health condition induced by either experiencing or witnessing a traumatic event such as a natural disaster, car accident, combat, or assault. The effects of this condition can become chronic, lasting for months or years, and can result in symptoms like avoidance of situations comparable to the causal event, nightmares, insomnia and flashbacks.

"PTSD is often treated with selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs). This new research shows results from a natural antioxidant that reduced oxidative stress in the body, reduced PTSD symptoms and boosted energy – without side effects," said Dr. Pescatore.

The new study, published in Minerva Medica, examined a group of 34 participants who opted into the test group for Robuvit® supplementation or a control group following standard management practices and a healthy lifestyle.

Each of these 34 participants had experienced a clear main traumatic event during major earthquakes in central Italy that resulted in both physical and psychological injuries leading to extended hospitalization. Chronic PTSD symptoms were present for 3 to 7 years after the traumatic event. Researchers evaluated symptoms by using a participant survey that indicated the presence or absence of each symptom.

Participants supplemented with 300 mg of Robuvit® daily for four weeks and reported improvements in key symptoms associated with PTSD, including:

The number of subjects with flashbacks was reduced by 56 percent (vs 14 percent in the control group)

The number of subjects with emotional numbness was reduced by 50 percent (vs 21 percent in the control group)

The number of subjects with recurrent nightmares was reduced by 42 percent (vs 17 percent in the control group)

The number of subjects with frequent memories of the traumatic event was reduced by 38 percent (vs 17 percent improvement in the control group)

Researchers also examined the correlation between PTSD and high levels of oxidative stress, inflammation and fatigue. After 4 weeks of supplementation with Robuvit®, participants experienced a 24 percent improvement of oxidative stress levels, significant improvement of fatigue and 54 percent reduction of inflammation compared to control groups.

"This research shows interesting findings relating PTSD to oxidative stress to PTSD symptoms. We know that stress has a physical effect on the body. High levels of oxidative stress lead to higher levels of free radicals, which can cause large chemical chain reactions in the body. Further exploration into reduction of oxidative stress may represent an important option in PTSD treatment," said Dr. Pescatore.

Robuvit® French oak wood extract is a powerful natural antioxidant shown to support detoxification and liver function and to boost energy in those with fatigue and chronic fatigue syndrome. Recent research has also shown the benefits of Robuvit® for improving insomnia. This research builds upon the body of research showing Robuvit®'s benefits for natural energy and its antioxidant properties to combat oxidative stress.

About Horphag Research (USA) Inc.

Horphag Research (USA) Inc., based in Hoboken, New Jersey, is the North American distributor for Pycnogenol® (pic-noj-en-all) brand French maritime pine bark extract and Robuvit®, French oak wood extract on behalf of Horphag Research. Pycnogenol® and Robuvit® are registered trademarks of Horphag Research Ltd. Robuvit® was awarded Ingredient of the Year for Sport & Energy at Nutraingredients Awards 2017. For its patented ingredient, Pycnogenol®, Horphag Research has been awarded the Frost & Sullivan Excellence in Research Award, Nutraceutical Business & Technology Safety & Quality Award, SupplySide West Scientific Excellence Award and The American Botanical Council's Tyler Research Award. Horphag Research (USA) has the exclusive rights to market and sell Pycnogenol® in North America and benefits from more than 40 years of scientific research assuring the safety and efficacy of Pycnogenol® as a dietary supplement. For more information, visit www.pycnogenol.com and www.Robuvit.com.

