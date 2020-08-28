Natural Cure Labs Expands Their Award-Winning Product Portfolio and Online Presence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Cure Labs continues to accelerate the expansion of product offerings and diversify formulas and delivery mechanisms in response to sustained customer demand. 2020 has seen truly unique product introductions including liquid tinctures, highly specialized formulas, and groundbreaking delivery technologies.

Natural Cure Labs has dynamically crafted its product portfolio in response to consumer preference and rapidly changing market trends. As an agile manufacturer, Natural Cure Labs has produced an incredibly diverse portfolio applying years of product expertise and a commitment to delivering quality formulas customers want and need.

From cold-processed and alcohol-free liquid tinctures to incredible dual-delivery capsules, which combine liquid and dry chambers, Natural Cure Labs is pioneering novel supplement technologies while applying the latest research and good manufacturing practices. Indeed, Natural Cure Labs' CEO was recently recognized with the "Top 50 Tech Visionaries" award by Intercon 2020.

Complementing this growing product portfolio is an expanded footprint in the world of e-commerce. Supplemental nutrition has bloomed into one of the largest segments of the American retail market and is projected to increase more than one hundred billion dollars over the next several years.

Throughout 2020, Natural Cure Labs has been diversifying their portfolio of e-commerce partners to support their product expansion, with products available across some of the largest retailers in the United States. Natural Cure Labs recently announced that they now have products available for online purchase through numerous specialty online stores and marketplaces.

Even when listed among some of the most impressive brands in the health and wellness industry, Natural Cure Labs stands apart due to their researched-backed ingredients, desirable formulas, and breakthrough technologies. So, as demand increases in an ever-growing market, product quality and innovation help products stand out in this highly competitive space.

Natural Cure Labs started with the commitment to improve the lives of their customers through quality nutritional supplements and clear ingredient information. The brand continues to deliver on this promise through new formulas, technologies, and ingredients. Providing access to these products through an expanded network of retail and e-commerce stores provides customers flexibility and choice when looking for their next dietary supplement.

Today, more and more customers are purchasing products from home as e-commerce sales continue to rise, and Natural Cure Labs' diverse and award-winning products will continue to deliver exceptional value and quality, wherever the customer chooses to find them.

Natural Cure Labs is an award-winning manufacturer of dietary supplements. The company is committed to producing responsible, trustworthy, and quality supplements that enable individuals to live a healthy and fulfilling lifestyle. The immune-focused formulas are manufactured in the USA using premium vegan and non-GMO ingredients based on published medical literature. To learn more about Natural Cure Labs' dedication to quality and research, please visit https://www.naturalcurelabs.com/

