Natural Cure Labs Responds to Record High Customer Demand for Immune Support Supplements

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As cold and flu season approaches amid what has already been a difficult year to stay healthy, Americans are taking no chances, stocking up on vitamins and supplements, looking for immune support. The Nutrition Business Journal estimates that sales of cold, flu and immunity supplements will reach $5.2 billion in 2020, with growth of 51.2% over 2019. Nearly 10% of all U.S. supplement sales in 2020 will be for immune support, emphasizing Americans' interest and confidence in supplements to support their immune health needs.

In response to customers' growing demand, Natural Cure Labs has enhanced and expanded their portfolio of immune-focused supplements to include a larger variety of products. Additionally, the company has added several new online retailers to offer consumers extra flexibility and choice to access products safely and conveniently this season.

Natural Cure Labs has received industry accolades for creating premium supplements with the consumer in mind. The company's commitment to research-based product development and laboratory testing for every ingredient has supported their award-winning product portfolio. Their all-star immune-supporting lineup of supplements includes old favorites like elderberry, the currently trending ingredient monolaurin, as well as proprietary formulas including their signature Premium Immune Support blend.

Elderberry Immune Support Complex

Market research indicates that sales of elderberry products are up by 17,000%, punctuating the popularity of this long-standing immune ingredient. Natural Cure Labs offers their custom Elderberry Immune Support Complex which uses a 10:1 elderberry extract along with a serving of 100% or more of the Recommended %DV of Vitamin C, Vitamin D, and Zinc.

Premium Monolaurin

Monolaurin supplements have grown in popularity recently, and for good cause. Monolaurin is a dietary supplement derived from lauric acid – a medium chain fatty acid which has been the subject of several clinical studies exploring its potential immune supporting properties. Natural Cure Labs has been producing coconut-sourced monolaurin products since 2015 and the company's portfolio of monolaurin products includes the original 600mg Premium Monolaurin, 800mg Extra Strength Monolaurin, and the combination product L-Lysine + Monolaurin.

Premium Immune Support Blend

Natural Cure Labs' Premium Immune Support is a proprietary blend of 16 herbs, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. The professionally curated list of ingredients feature specialty botanicals including astragalus, ginseng, echinacea, garlic, green tea, olive leaf, and oregano along with immune staples such as Vitamins C, D, E, B6, and B12, zinc, and l-lysine. This unique blend is the recipient of several awards and industry recognition recognizing its quality and research.

All of Natural Cure Labs' supplement formulas are vegan, using vegetable capsules, as well as gluten-free, non-GMO, and allergen-friendly, making them popular with a wide variety of users. Natural Cure Labs' family of immune support supplements is currently available online for easy ordering, both through their company website and most major retailers.

