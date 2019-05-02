Natural Cycles Presents New, Real World Effectiveness Data at the 2019 American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG) Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting

NEW YORK, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Cycles today presented results from a real-world observational study of its mobile app in 10,700 women, at the 2019 ACOG Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting in Nashville, Tennessee.1

The aim of the study was to investigate how sleep patterns impacted the real-world contraceptive effectiveness of Natural Cycles. Results demonstrated that typical-use effectiveness of Natural Cycles was between 93.4% and 96.3% for all cohorts analysed by self-reported sleeping habit.1 This data was conducted in collaboration with leading experts in women's health and is in line with the reported typical-use Pearl Index of 6.8, which is based on a published study of over 22,000 women.2

"This data supports a growing body of scientific evidence demonstrating the real world effectiveness of Natural Cycles," said Dr Simon Rowland, MD, Head of Medical Affairs at Natural Cycles. "Despite some variation between cohorts, there was no significant difference in typical-use effectiveness between women with different sleep habits. This suggests that more research is needed to understand how user behavior influences the effectiveness rate of Natural Cycles, an area in which we remain heavily committed."

With a Theatre Session focusing on how new technologies are revolutionizing fertility awareness, specifically highlighting how a personalized approach can help identify the fertile window, Natural Cycles is proud to be involved in this year's ACOG Clinical and Scientific Meeting, following the US Food and Drug Administration's clearance of Natural Cycles for use as a method of contraception in August 2018.

The Theatre Session presentation was based on the evolving contraceptive needs of women. Cited in the presentation, one study reported that 38% of US women said that a method of contraception that is natural or does not contain hormones is important to them3 a clear driver of Natural Cycles' commitment to increasing contraceptive choice for women.

"The Natural Cycles team is delighted to be at the 2019 ACOG meeting among healthcare professionals who strive to improve women's health through education and innovation, mirroring our mission at Natural Cycles to pioneer women's health with research and passion," continued Dr Rowland. "We are one of the leading innovators in the fem-tech space, which is one of the fastest growing health sectors, and we remain dedicated to improving women's health and wellbeing through our ongoing program of robust research."

*Typical use effectiveness takes into account several reasons for becoming pregnant while using the app: from having unprotected sex on a red day, to the app wrongly attributing a green day or the chosen method of contraception on a red day having failed.

Natural Cycles was founded in June 2013 by former CERN physicist, Dr Elina Berglund and her husband Dr Raoul Scherwitzl, who also has a background in physics. Natural Cycles is the effective2, hormone-free method of contraception that puts women in control of their fertility by understanding their body. Natural Cycles uses science to analyze each woman's unique data so that they can prevent pregnancy until they are ready for the next stage. Delivered in the form of an app, Natural Cycles uses an intelligent algorithm that is sensitive to subtle patterns in a woman's cycle to determine daily fertility, based on basal body temperature and period data. Natural Cycles is proven to be 93% effective with typical use2 - which means that 7 women out of 100 get pregnant during 1 year of use - and 98% effective with perfect use4. Natural Cycles is the first and only app of its kind to be available in Europe and the US for use as a contraceptive. The app can also be used to help plan a pregnancy when the time is right. Natural Cycles' mission is to pioneer women's health with research and passion, by empowering every woman with the knowledge she needs to be in charge of her health. Natural Cycles is headquartered in Sweden and has operations in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

References

Rowland S., Kopp Kallner H ., Gemzell Danielsson K., Trussell J., Berglund Scherwitzel E., Scherwitzel R. Impact of sleep habit on the contraceptive effectiveness of a fertility awareness based app. Presented at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists Annual Clinical and Scientific Meeting, 3-5 May 2019 , ePoster Session O. Berglund E, Scherwitzl R, et al. Contraception. 2017;96(6):420–425. Natural Cycles Survey via Research Now. Understanding attitudes towards contraception in a cohort of women and healthcare professionals. August 2018 . (data on file). US Food and Drug Administration. De Novo classification request for Natural Cycles (DEN170052) 2017.

