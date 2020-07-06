Natural Energy Lozenges Are A Fresh Take on Energy Supplements

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since inception in 2005, Natural Energy Lozenges have been innovators in the field of energy supplements, responding to a need so often filled by caffeine products. In a world where over half of American adults rely on caffeine to get their day going, Natural Energy Lozenges is approaching the energy dilemma from a unique angle.

Dr. James Matthews began developing the formula for Natural Energy Lozenges after a number of his patients were inquiring about the use of B12 supplements for elevated energy. He followed the trail that led him to a better understanding of how B12 supports energy function, especially when combined with Folic Acid. The combination of B12 and Folic Acid help to support the methylation cycle in the body (1).

"When the methylation cycle is supported," says Dr. Matthews, "people do feel better. Over time, precursors of neurotransmitters were added to enhance concentration (2), and precursors of adenosine triphosphate, the energy currency of the cell, was added, and we really had something that worked and people liked."

The problem was, people were unable to consistently source all of the ingredients correctly, and asked Matthews to put it all together for them.

In doing so, vitamin B3, niacin, which helps improve circulation (3), was added, and the lozenges were born.

Natural Energy Lozenges have racked up a wealth of positive customer reviews, all citing higher levels of energy and a lack of "crash" feeling when the peak is over.

Dr. Matthews says that Natural Energy prides itself on using only the highest quality B12, methylcobalamin, in their lozenges, and with good reason: the most common form of B12, cyanocobalamin, is cheaper to produce but when metabolized, a cyanide atom remains, which can directly interfere with the body's ability to generate energy.

And it's not just with B12 that quality matters but with folic acid too, Natural Energy also uses the activated form, methyltetrahydrafolic acid, because the more common, and cheaper form, folate, actually takes energy from the body in order to be activated.

Attention to detail is integral to the development of Natural Energy's signature formula, and through years of research and development, they were able to create a product that is effective and natural, without caffeine.

Natural Energy has been growing their brand over the past few years as they expand into the greater United States retail market, but this first wave of expansion is just the beginning. As more people look for alternatives to highly caffeinated energy drinks, products that address the core issue of energy production may soon be on the rise.

Look for Natural Energy Lozenges online, through their website, www.NaturalEnergy.us and across e-commerce platforms as early as 2020.

References

1. Kok, D.E.G., Dhonukshe-Rutten, R.A.M., Lute, C. et al. The effects of long-term daily folic acid and vitamin B 12 supplementation on genome-wide DNA methylation in elderly subjects. Clin Epigenet 7, 121 (2015). https://clinicalepigeneticsjournal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13148-015-0154-5

2. Wurtman, R.J, et al. Food Components to Enhance Performance: An Evaluation of Potential Performance-Enhancing Food Components for Operational Rations. Institute of Medicine (US) Committee on Military Nutrition Research; Marriott BM, editor. Washington (DC): National Academies Press (US) ; 1994. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK209058/

3. Penn State Hershey Medical Center. Niacin helps improve Circulation. http://pennstatehershey.adam.com/content.aspx?productid=107&pid=33&gid=000335#:~:text=Niacin%20helps%20improve%20circulation%2C%20and,to%20have%20a%20B3%20deficiency.

