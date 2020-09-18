Natural Energy Lozenges are now on Amazon

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a vast market of emerging products, Natural Energy Lozenges have the advantage being invented by James Matthews, M.D. who hopes that his technical approach to product development will raise the bar for energy supplements.

This article represents the fourth in a series intended to illuminate some of the many elements of Natural Energy Lozenges, which have been referred to as, "Stacked Nutrition, designed by a Physician."

As a recap, so far, we've covered three functions that Natural Energy Lozenges support, including:

#1. Blood Flow with vitamin B3, also known as Niacin. (1)

#2. The Methylation Cycle with premium B12 and activated Folic Acid, that is, methylcobalamin and methyltetrahydrafolate. (2) (3)

#3. Concentration with precursors of neurotransmitters. (4)

And today, we're going to discuss #4, how Natural Energy Lozenges support natural, physiologic energy in the body.

Before doing so however, Dr. Matthews, needs to acknowledge another physician, Dr. Jacob Teitelbaum, who's pioneering programs including, From Fatigued to Fantastic works lead the way for a critical element being included in the Natural Energy Lozenges, and that is: the precursor of Adenosine Triphosphate, the energy currency of the cell. (5)

Jacob Teitelbaum, MD, is a board-certified internist and nationally known expert in the fields of chronic fatigue syndrome, fibromyalgia, sleep and pain. He is the lead author of four studies on effective treatment for fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome. He's also a completely selfless individual who gives freely of his knowledge and when asked, advises that all of his published information can be used without asking. (6)

Now for a brief explanation of how the precursor of Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP), Adenosine Monophosphate, in Natural Energy Lozenges support energy:

Adenosine monophosphate (AMP) is one of the components of RNA and also the organic component of the energy-carrying molecule ATP. In certain vital metabolic processes, AMP combines with inorganic phosphate to form ADP, adenosine diphosphate, and then ATP in the electron transport chain. The breaking of the phosphate bonds in ATP releases great amounts of energy that are consumed in driving chemical reactions or contracting muscle fibers. (7)

Natural Energy's innovative vitamin-energy lozenges are now available for purchase online through their website, www.NaturalEnergy.us, on Amazon (8).

They're rapidly becoming a customer favorite among people who are looking for fast, convenient and novel support of: blood flow, concentration and energy, without the crash associated with caffeinated products.

