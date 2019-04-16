Natural Flavors Market to Grow Rapidly Owing to Rise in Demand for Processed Foods & Beverages Till 2028 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Natural Flavors Market is anticipated to grow significantly in the forecast period due to increasing preference for food products with natural flavors and growing health awareness among consumers. Natural flavors, normally known as food additives are the essential oils used in different food products. They are either obtained from a vegetable or vegetable juice, fruit or fruit juice, spice, plant material, seafood, or meat. Natural flavors maintain the original savouriness and aroma of food ingredients and are healthy seasonings in a multiple food products.

The reasons for the growth of natural flavors market include increasing awareness among consumers for the consumption of natural ingredients, rise in demand for processed foods, growing demand for beverages with natural ingredients and flavors, increase in spending power of consumers, and increasing popularity of exotic flavors on the global scale. Moreover, increase in demand for organic food products is driving the growth of natural flavors market. However, high production cost of natural flavors is hampering the market growth. Additionally, stability and sustainability factor of natural flavors also adds to the restraints.

Get Sample PDF and read more details about the "Natural Flavors Market "Report 2028.

Increase in demand for clean-label food products categories like soft drinks and confectionery and developments in research and development for improving the stability of natural flavors is trending in the market. Nonetheless, nature identical flavorings is less expensive than natural flavors, which is an opportunity for the manufacturers. Furthermore, with increase in restaurants due to growing population in developing economies is an opportunity for the market.

Natural flavors market is categorized on the basis of product type, form, application and geography. On the basis of product type, market is divided into aroma chemical, natural extract, essential oils and others. Based on form, market is divided into liquid and dry. Liquid segment is anticipated to hold larger share of the market due to increased application in beverages due to high solubility offered by them.

In terms of application, market is bifurcated into bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen products, animal & pet food, savory & snacks, and others. Beverages segment accounted for maximum share of the market in the recent past and is expected to lead the market in the forthcoming years as well.

Geographically, market is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is predicted to dominate the market in future followed by Europe due to increasing preference for the consumption of beverages containing natural flavors. Furthermore, Latin America is expected to lead the market due to high adoption of natural flavors in different types of food products. Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute significantly to the market due to high consumption of bakery foods, beverages, confectionary, and dairy products.

The key players in natural flavors market include Givaudan, Firmenich, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Symrise AG, Huabao International, Takasago International Corporation, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Kerry Group PLC, Hasegawa Co., Takasago International Corp., International Flavors & Fragrance Inc., and Wild Flavors Inc.

Browse research report with TOC on "Global Natural Flavors Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/natural-flavors-market

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Natural Flavors in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

North America ( United States , Canada and Mexico )

( , and )

Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Russia and Italy )

( , , UK, and )

Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , Korea, India and Southeast Asia )

( , , Korea, and )

South America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia )

( , , )

Middle East and Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , Nigeria and South Africa )

and ( , UAE, , and ) Global Natural Flavors market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Givaudan



Firmenich



IFF



Symrise



Takasago



WILD Flavors



Mane



Frutarom



Sensient



Robertet SA



T. Hasegawa



Kerry



McCormick



Synergy Flavor



Prova

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Animal Flavors



Plant Flavors

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Natural Flavors for each application, including

Beverage



Savoury



Dairy



Confectionary



Others

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: http://www.millioninsights.blogspot.com/

SOURCE Million Insights