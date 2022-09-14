Natural Gas Generator Market Worth $18.67 Billion by 2030 - Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global natural gas generator market size is expected to reach USD 18.67 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for backup power coupled with increasing government regulation to reduce the carbon emission caused by diesel genset is likely to strengthen the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global electricity demand is anticipated to witness an increase of nearly two-thirds of the current demand during the forecast period. The current availability of natural gas in large quantities and its relatively lower prices, especially in regions, such as North America and Europe, has led to an increase in power generation using natural gas. Increasing focus on electricity generation through cleaner sources and environmental concerns arising from diesel gensets are the factors anticipated to increase the share of natural gas generators set in the coming years.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The low power gensets segment accounted for a prominent share in the market in 2021 and is further expected to witness prominent growth during the forecast period.

For the application segment, the commercial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021 and is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2021. The abundance of natural gas in the U.S. coupled with developed infrastructure for transportation of natural gas within the country has played a vital role in driving the demand for gas generator sets in the U.S.

Read full market research report, "Natural Gas Generator Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Power Rating (Low Power Genset, Medium Power Genset, High Power Genset), By Application (Industrial, Residential, Commercial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Natural Gas Generator Market Growth & Trends

Conventional gensets, such as diesel gensets, emit harmful gases, including nitrogen oxide, hydrocarbons, and carbon monoxide, due to the combustion of diesel. As a result, different regulatory bodies have imposed strict regulations and thus making it difficult for diesel generators to be used. This has led to the growth of eco-friendly alternatives to diesel gensets, such as natural gas gensets.

Emerging economies in the Asia-Pacific region, such as India, China, Japan, and others, have witnessed strong growth in their commercial sectors. The growth of demand for natural gensets over diesel gensets for backup power applications is owing to the increasingly stringent government regulations to curb greenhouse gas emissions caused by diesel gensets.

Natural Gas Generator Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the natural gas generator market based on power rating, application, and region:

Natural Gas Generator Market - Power Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)



Low Power Genset



Medium Power Genset



High Power Genset

Natural Gas Generator Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)



Industrial



Commercial



Residential

Natural Gas Generator Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Russia



Germany



U.K.



France

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea

Central & South America

Brazil



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& UAE



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players in the Global Natural Gas Generator Market

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power System

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kohler Co., Inc.

General Electric

MTU-onsite Energy GMBH

Mahindra Powerol

Yanmar Co., Ltd.

Coopercorp Generators

