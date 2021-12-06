Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.41% by 2025| 56% of growth to Originate from APAC | 17000+ Technavio Research Reports

Dec 06, 2021, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market by Technology (CNG and LNG), Type (fast-fill stations and time-fill stations), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
56% of the market's growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for natural gas refueling stations in the region. Growing concerns over the rising air pollution and the impact on the health of the populations in APAC are driving the need for adopting alternative fuels such as natural gas that are less harmful to the environment will facilitate the natural gas refueling stations markets growth in APAC. The natural gas refueling stations market share is expected to increase by 8532.48 units from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The natural gas refueling stations market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as distinguishing their products and service offerings through clear and unique value propositions to compete in the market. The demand for cleaner fuels and stable prices of natural gas are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as a fall in oil prices will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our Free Sample Report right now!
The natural gas refueling stations market report is segmented by Technology (CNG and LNG), Type (fast-fill stations and time-fill stations), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America).
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Copco AB
- Clean Energy Fuels Corp.
- Dover Corp.
- Exxon Mobil Corp.
- GAIL (India) Ltd.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market -The oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 968.32 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.50%. Download a sample report now!
Fuel Oil Market -The fuel oil market size will decrease by USD 84.77 billion during 2020-2024. Download a sample report now!
|
Natural Gas Refueling Stations Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
8532.48 units
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.58
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 56%
|
Key consumer countries
|
China, US, Russian Federation, Japan, and India
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Atlas Copco AB, Clean Energy Fuels Corp., Dover Corp., Exxon Mobil Corp., GAIL (India) Ltd., Gilbarco Inc., GreenLine, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Linde Plc, and Torrent Gas Pvt. Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary
- Market Landscape
- Market Sizing
- Five Forces Analysis
- Market Segmentation by End-user
- Customer landscape
- Geographic Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Analysis
- Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article