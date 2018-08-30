Natural Grocers Announces Closure of Tulsa-Central Store

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. today announced that it plans to close its Tulsa-Central store, located at 9137 East 71st Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, by November 9, 2018. The Company stated the decision to close the Tulsa-Central store reflects that store's financial performance and the Company's ongoing efforts to enhance operating efficiencies across its store base. Natural Grocers' other store in Tulsa, located at 3126 South Harvard Avenue (less than 8 miles from the Tulsa-Central store), will remain open; the Company believes that store will be in a strong position to effectively serve the Tulsa market.

A store closing sale will begin on September 17, with discounts of 25% off all products at the Tulsa-Central store.

Closing the Tulsa-Central store marks Natural Grocers' first store closure since the Company was founded in 1955. The Company stated it currently has no plans to close any additional stores.

The Tulsa-Central store currently employs 16 individuals. The Company will work to transfer some of those crew members to Natural Grocers' other stores in Oklahoma. All other crew members will be offered a severance arrangement, with health benefits covered through the end of 2018.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE : NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements whose products must meet strict quality guidelines. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 148 stores in 19 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.NaturalGrocers.com

