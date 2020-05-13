Natural Grocers Brings It Home Again, Opening 41st Colorado Store In Its Home State On May 20

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, serving customers since 1955, will open its 41st Colorado market on Wednesday, May 20. The store, located at 18741 Green Valley Ranch Blvd, Denver, CO, is in a district that has been working to bring more fresh produce and grocery choices to the area for years. It will kick off opening day from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., with an hour exclusively reserved for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions. All are invited to shop starting at 9:00 a.m., per current COVID-19 guidelines.

Although Natural Grocers has postponed Green Valley's Grand Opening celebration during the pandemic, for good4u CrewSM and customer safety, the store will feature Grand Opening specials from May 20 through May 31. These will include celebratory discounts1 on organic produce, meat, and staple items such as bacon and bacon alternatives, organic avocados, organic blackberries, GT's Kombucha, organic Natural Grocers Brand rolled oats, organic portobello mushrooms, and Mary's non-GMO chicken.

Some of the unique features Natural Grocers is bringing to the Green Valley Ranch grocery shopping experience are its impeccable product standards, sustainable building practices, neighborhood outreach through nutrition education and its partnership with Food Bank of the Rockies. As a company always conscious of its carbon footprint, the store includes energy saving innovations and non-toxic building materials throughout.

Green Valley Ranch residents will find 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy at Always Affordable prices at their new Natural Grocers store. The prepackaged bulk selections are 100-percent non-GMO with many organic options, and the company's grocery product standards prohibit hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives throughout. Their Always Affordable pricing and special discounts through their {N}power program ensure that the highest quality groceries are kept affordable for everyone. The store will also have a Nutritional Health Coach on staff whose services are free of charge to the community.

Denverites can enjoy a clean and as safe-as-possible shopping and working environment at the Green Valley Ranch location, due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores. The new store will open with modified store hours as follows: Monday-Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.; Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

"We are thrilled to be joining the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood and expanding access to 100-percent organic produce and healthy groceries in a district that has long been underserved in this regard. It's an honor to continue the mission defined in our Five Founding Principles, by bringing the families of Northeast Denver the kind of grocery store they have waited so long to have," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President.

For more information on Natural Grocers Green Valley Ranch store, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/store/green-valley-ranch

For all Natural Grocers updates related to the Coronavirus/ COVID-19, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 158 stores in 20 states.

