Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results; Raises Fiscal 2019 Diluted Earnings Per Share Outlook

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) today announced results for its second quarter of fiscal 2019 ended March 31, 2019, confirmed its outlook for fiscal 2019 daily average comparable store sales growth and raised its fiscal 2019 diluted earnings per share outlook.

Highlights for Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

Net sales increased 6.7% to $230.4 million ;

; Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.9%;

Operating income increased 8.4% to $6.1 million ;

; Net income increased 13.4% to $3.9 million with diluted earnings per share of $0.17 ;

with diluted earnings per share of ; EBITDA increased 2.7% to $13.4 million ; and

; and Opened one new store and relocated one store in the second quarter, resulting in a 4.8% unit growth rate for the twelve-month period ended March 31, 2019 .

"Our strong results for the second quarter were driven by continued positive trends in comparable store sales and consistent year-on-year gross margin performance," said Kemper Isely, Co-President. "As a result of our year-to-date performance, our outlook for fiscal 2019 daily average comparable store sales growth remains in line with expectations, and we are raising our fiscal 2019 diluted earnings per share outlook."

In addition to presenting the financial results of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the Company) for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and 2018 in conformity with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company is also presenting EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. The reconciliation from GAAP to this non-GAAP financial measure is provided at the end of this earnings release.

Operating Results — Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Compared to Second Quarter Fiscal 2018

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, net sales increased $14.5 million, or 6.7%, to $230.4 million compared to the same period in fiscal 2018, primarily driven by a $6.2 million increase in comparable store sales and a $9.1 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in sales from one store that closed during the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Daily average comparable store sales increased 2.9% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a 7.1% increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The daily average comparable store sales increase during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 reflected a 3.5% increase in daily average transaction size partially offset by a 0.6% decrease in daily average transaction count. Severe winter weather across several of the Company's markets impacted performance during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to the prior year period, including negatively affecting transaction count. Daily average mature store sales increased 1.8% in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to a 4.3% increase in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2019, mature stores include all stores open during or before fiscal 2014.

Gross profit during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased 6.7% over the same period in fiscal 2018 to $62.2 million. Gross profit reflects earnings after both product and occupancy costs. Gross margin was 27.0% of sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2019, consistent with the second quarter of fiscal 2018. The gross margin reflected a decrease in occupancy costs as a percentage of sales, offset by a lower product margin attributable to a shift in sales mix to lower margin products.

Store expenses during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased $3.7 million, or 7.9%, to $50.2 million. Store expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 21.8% during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to 21.5% in the second quarter of fiscal 2018. This increase was primarily driven by increases in marketing expenses and building services and maintenance expenses, including a $0.4 million increase in snow removal costs, partially offset by a decrease in depreciation and labor-related expenses, all as a percentage of sales.

Administrative expenses increased 5.6% to $5.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. Administrative expenses as a percentage of sales were consistent at 2.5% during the second quarters of fiscal 2019 and fiscal 2018.

Pre-opening and relocation expenses decreased $0.5 million to $0.2 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to the comparable period in fiscal 2018. This decrease was due to the impact of the number and timing of new store openings and relocations. During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company opened one new store and relocated one store compared to opening three new stores in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Operating income increased 8.4% to $6.1 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $5.6 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2018. Operating margin during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased to 2.7% compared to 2.6% in the same period in fiscal 2018.

Interest expense during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 increased $0.2 million compared to the comparable period in fiscal 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of capital leases.

The Company's effective income tax rate for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was approximately 20.3% compared to 24.8% for the second quarter of 2018. The decrease in the effective income tax rate is primarily due to the decrease in the federal corporate tax rate as a result of the Tax Reform Act.

Net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 was $3.9 million, or $0.17 of diluted earnings per share, compared to $3.4 million, or $0.15 of diluted earnings per share, for the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

EBITDA increased 2.7% to $13.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to $13.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2018.

Operating Results — First Half Fiscal 2019 Compared to First Half Fiscal 2018

During the first half of fiscal 2019, net sales increased $33.6 million, or 8.0%, to $452.0 million compared to the same period in fiscal 2018, primarily driven by a $17.3 million increase in comparable store sales and a $17.4 million increase in new store sales, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in sales from one store that closed during the first quarter of 2019. Daily average comparable store sales increased 4.2% in the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to a 5.9% increase in the first half of fiscal 2018. The daily average comparable store sales increase during the first half of fiscal 2019 reflected a 3.3% increase in average transaction size and a 0.8% increase in daily average transaction count. Daily average mature store sales increased 2.7% in the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to a 3.0% increase in the first half of fiscal 2018. For fiscal 2019, mature stores include all stores open during or before fiscal 2014.

Gross profit during the first half of fiscal 2019 increased 8.9% over the same period in fiscal 2018 to $121.4 million. Gross profit reflects earnings after both product and occupancy costs. Gross margin was 26.9% of sales for the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to 26.6% of sales for the first half of fiscal 2018. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by improved product margin, attributable to more focused promotional pricing campaigns, and a decrease in occupancy costs as a percentage of sales, partially offset by a shift in sales mix to lower margin products.

Store expenses during the first half of fiscal 2019 increased $7.7 million, or 8.3%, to $99.3 million. Store expenses as a percentage of sales increased to 22.0% during the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to 21.9% in the first half of fiscal 2018. This increase was primarily driven by increases in building services and maintenance expenses and marketing expenses, partially offset by depreciation, labor-related and utilities expenses, all as a percentage of sales.

Administrative expenses during the first half of fiscal 2019 increased 3.4% to $11.1 million compared to the same period in 2018. Administrative expenses as a percentage of sales were 2.5% during the first half of fiscal 2019, compared to 2.6% in the same period in fiscal 2018.

Pre-opening and relocation expenses decreased $0.4 million to $0.8 million during the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to the comparable period in fiscal 2018. This decrease was due to the impact of the number and timing of new store openings and relocations. During the first half of fiscal 2019, the Company opened five new stores and relocated two stores compared to opening five new stores and relocating one store in the first half of fiscal 2018.

Operating income increased 29.6% to $10.2 million during the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to $7.8 million for the comparable period in fiscal 2018. Operating margin increased 40 basis points to 2.2% compared to 1.9% in the same period in fiscal 2018.

Interest expense during the first half of fiscal 2019 increased $0.3 million compared to the comparable period in fiscal 2018, primarily due to an increase in the number of capital leases.

Income tax expense increased $4.5 million during the first half of fiscal 2019 to $1.6 million compared to a tax benefit of $3.0 million in the first half of fiscal 2018. Income taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2018 reflected the favorable impact of a $4.3 million non-cash remeasurement of the Company's deferred income tax assets and liabilities as a result of the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the Tax Reform Act) in December 2017. The Company's effective income tax rate for the first half of fiscal 2019 was approximately 20.5% compared to 24.5% for the six months ended March 31, 2018. The decrease in the effective income tax rate is primarily due to the decrease in the federal corporate tax rate as a result of the Tax Reform Act.

Net income for the first half of fiscal 2019 was $6.1 million, or $0.27 of diluted earnings per share, compared to $8.6 million, or $0.38 of diluted earnings per share, for the first half of fiscal 2018. The decrease in net income compared to the prior year was driven by the impact of the $4.3 million non-cash remeasurement of the Company's deferred income tax assets and liabilities mentioned above as a result of the enactment of the Tax Reform Act. Excluding the favorable impact of the remeasurement of the Company's deferred tax assets and liabilities, net income for the six months ended March 31, 2018 was $4.3 million, or $0.19 diluted earnings per share.

EBITDA increased 9.1% to $24.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2019 compared to $22.7 million in the first half of fiscal 2018.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of March 31, 2019, the Company had $11.3 million in cash and cash equivalents and $38.8 million available for borrowing under its $50 million revolving credit facility. Credit facility usage was comprised of $10.2 million of direct borrowings and $1.0 million of letters of credit as of March 31, 2019.

During the first six months of fiscal 2019, the Company generated $22.6 million in cash from operations and invested $17.1 million in net capital expenditures, primarily for new stores and relocations.

Growth and Development

During the second quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company opened one new store and relocated one store, bringing the total store count as of March 31, 2019 to 152 stores in 19 states. The Company's one new store opening and one relocation during the second quarter of fiscal 2019 compared to opening three new stores in the second quarter of fiscal 2018, resulting in 4.8% and 7.4% unit growth rates for the twelve month periods ended March 31, 2019 and March 31, 2018, respectively.

Since April 1, 2019, the Company has relocated one store. In addition, the Company has signed leases for five new stores and acquired the land and building for one additional new store; these stores will be located in Colorado, Louisiana, North Dakota and Oregon and are planned to open during fiscal 2019 and beyond.

Fiscal 2019 Outlook

For fiscal 2019, the Company has updated its fiscal 2019 outlook, reflecting an increase in expected diluted earnings per share. The Company expects:





Fiscal

2019 Outlook Number of new stores

7 to 8 Number of relocations

5 Daily average comparable store sales growth

2.0% to 4.0% Net income as a percentage of sales

0.80% to 1.00% Diluted earnings per share

$0.35 to $0.41





Capital expenditures (in millions)

$27 to $30

Earnings Conference Call

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements whose products must meet strict quality guidelines. The grocery products sold by Natural Grocers may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 152 stores in 19 states.

Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.





Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three months ended

March 31,

Six months ended

March 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Net sales

$ 230,447

215,911

451,962

418,391

Cost of goods sold and occupancy costs

168,233

157,630

330,602

306,951

Gross profit

62,214

58,281

121,360

111,440

Store expenses

50,175

46,480

99,298

91,646

Administrative expenses

5,761

5,458

11,076

10,715

Pre-opening and relocation expenses

157

697

829

1,240

Operating income

6,121

5,646

10,157

7,839

Interest expense, net

(1,280)

(1,122)

(2,535)

(2,211)

Income before income taxes

4,841

4,524

7,622

5,628

(Provision for) benefit from income taxes

(981)

(1,120)

(1,565)

2,957

Net income

$ 3,860

3,404

6,057

8,585





















Net income per common share:

















Basic

$ 0.17

0.15

0.27

0.38

Diluted

$ 0.17

0.15

0.27

0.38

Weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding:

















Basic

22,413,055

22,353,993

22,399,665

22,356,943

Diluted

22,561,825

22,444,808

22,579,733

22,419,056



NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.





Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









March 31, 2019

September 30,

2018

Assets

(unaudited)





Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,283

9,398

Accounts receivable, net

4,501

4,738

Merchandise inventory

95,335

94,228

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,544

2,590

Total current assets

113,663

110,954

Property and equipment, net

191,439

188,768

Other assets:









Deposits and other assets

1,671

1,682

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

6,464

5,648

Deferred financing costs, net

24

31

Total other assets

8,159

7,361

Total assets

$ 313,261

307,083













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable

$ 61,547

61,104

Accrued expenses

17,325

17,851

Capital and financing lease obligations, current portion

843

736

Total current liabilities

79,715

79,691

Long-term liabilities:









Capital and financing lease obligations, net of current portion

44,780

40,406

Revolving credit facility

10,192

13,192

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

5,901

6,447

Deferred compensation

—

688

Deferred rent

11,175

11,038

Leasehold incentives

8,317

8,895

Total long-term liabilities

80,365

80,666

Total liabilities

160,080

160,357













Stockholders' equity:









Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 22,510,279 shares issued at March 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018 and 22,431,553 and 22,373,382 outstanding at March 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively

23

23

Additional paid-in capital

56,192

56,236

Retained earnings

97,564

91,507

Common stock in treasury at cost, 78,726 and 136,897 shares, at March 31, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively

(598)

(1,040)

Total stockholders' equity

153,181

146,726

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 313,261

307,083



NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE, INC.





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)













Six months ended March 31,





2019

2018









Operating activities:









Net income

$ 6,057

8,585

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

14,576

14,825

Gain on disposal of property and equipment

(165)

(28)

Share-based compensation

663

362

Deferred income tax benefit

(546)

(4,171)

Non-cash interest expense

6

6

Changes in operating assets and liabilities









Decrease (increase) in:









Accounts receivable, net

254

(832)

Merchandise inventory

(1,107)

(3,261)

Prepaid expenses and other assets(1)

97

(635)

Income tax receivable(1)

(65)

1,082

Increase (decrease) in:









Accounts payable

4,469

4,181

Accrued expenses

(517)

1,276

Deferred compensation

(688)

(566)

Deferred rent and leasehold incentives

(441)

914

Net cash provided by operating activities

22,593

21,738

Investing activities:









Acquisition of property and equipment(1)

(17,644)

(10,530)

Acquisition of other intangibles(1)

(251)

(29)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

792

34

Proceeds from property insurance settlements

22

—

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,081)

(10,525)

Financing activities:









Borrowings under credit facility

185,200

176,000

Repayments under credit facility

(188,200)

(184,800)

Capital and financing lease obligations payments

(362)

(271)

Repurchases of common stock

—

(581)

Payments on withholding tax for restricted stock unit vesting

(265)

(11)

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,627)

(9,663)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

1,885

1,550

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

9,398

6,521

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 11,283

8,071

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:









Cash paid for interest

$ 439

431

Cash paid for interest on capital and financing lease obligations, net of capitalized interest of $59 and $49, respectively

2,087

1,748

Income taxes paid

2,962

90

Deferred compensation paid

700

700

Supplemental disclosures of non-cash investing and financing activities:









Acquisition of property and equipment not yet paid

$ 1,228

2,377

Property acquired through capital and financing lease obligations



4,842

4,428







(1) Certain prior year amounts have been separated for consistency with current year presentation.

EBITDA

EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA for the periods presented, dollars in thousands:





Three months ended

March 31,

Six months ended

March 31,





2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income

$ 3,860

3,404

6,057

8,585

Interest expense, net

1,280

1,122

2,535

2,211

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

981

1,120

1,565

(2,957)

Depreciation and amortization

7,290

7,410

14,576

14,825

EBITDA

$ 13,411

13,056

24,733

22,664



EBITDA increased 2.7% to $13.4 million in the three months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $13.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2018. EBITDA increased 9.1% to $24.7 million in the six months ended March 31, 2019 compared to $22.7 million for the six months ended March 31, 2018. EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 5.8% and 6.0% in the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. EBITDA as a percentage of sales was 5.5% and 5.4% in the six months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. Stores with leases that are classified as capital and financing lease obligations, rather than being reflected as operating leases, increased EBITDA as a percentage of sales by approximately 60 and 55 basis points for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, and by approximately 60 and 55 basis points for the six months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively, due to the impact on cost of goods sold and occupancy costs as discussed above, as well as occupancy costs that would have been included in pre-opening expenses prior to the stores' opening dates if these leases had been accounted for as operating leases.

Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe EBITDA provides additional information about: (i) our operating performance, because it assists us in comparing the operating performance of our stores on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization expense as well as items not directly resulting from our core operations such as interest expense and income taxes and (ii) our performance and the effectiveness of our operational strategies. Additionally, EBITDA is a component of a measure in our financial covenants under our Credit Facility.

Furthermore, management believes some investors use EBITDA as a supplemental measure to evaluate the overall operating performance of companies in our industry. Management believes some investors' understanding of our performance is enhanced by including this non-GAAP financial measure as a reasonable basis for comparing our ongoing results of operations. By providing this non-GAAP financial measure, together with a reconciliation from net income, we believe we are enhancing analysts' and investors' understanding of our business and our results of operations, as well as assisting analysts and investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Our competitors may define EBITDA differently, and as a result, our measure of EBITDA may not be directly comparable to those of other companies. Items excluded from EBITDA are significant components in understanding and assessing financial performance. EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that does not represent, and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to, or substitute for, net income or other financial statement data presented in the consolidated financial statements as indicators of financial performance. EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation, or as an alternative to, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are:

EBITDA does not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;





EBITDA does not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;





EBITDA does not reflect any impact for straight-line rent expense for leases classified as capital and financing lease obligations;





EBITDA does not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on our debt;





EBITDA does not reflect our tax expense or the cash requirements to pay our taxes; and





although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements.

Due to these limitations, EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of discretionary cash available to us to invest in the growth of our business. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA as supplemental information.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

