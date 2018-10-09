Natural Grocers customers raise nearly $100,000 in support of organic farming and sustainable agriculture

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In September, Organic Harvest Month, Natural Grocers customers raised $94,500 for the Organic Farmers Association, an organization that represents organic U.S. farmers via grants, research and organic farming policy matters in Washington, D.C. Natural Grocers shoppers across 19 states made in-store contributions and exceeded a $50,000 target goal by 88 percent, further proving shoppers are voting with their dollars to support organic farmers and the creation of more organic farmland in the U.S.

During Organic Harvest Month Natural Grocers customers raised $94,500 for the Organic Farmers Association. Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott)

"Organic Farmers Association feels so fortunate to have fostered a partnership with Natural Grocers in preserving opportunities for certified organic family farmers," said Kate Mendenhall, director of the Organic Farmers Association. "This fundraising effort will greatly elevate the national voice of certified organic farmers—ensuring that their policy priorities are heard in Washington and they receive the policy and regulatory support they need to focus on farming good, healthy food."



The funds raised will also help provide scholarships to organic farmers to travel to Washington, D.C., where they will receive training for effectively communicating the challenges they see on their farms and those of their fellow organic farmers to our federal representatives and senators. Scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to personally meet with their local elected officials.



"Our relationship with the Organic Farmers Association is an extension of Natural Grocers' commitment to providing consumers with access to high-quality natural and organic foods at affordable prices. When you purchase organic food, you're supporting local, organic farmers and fostering a healthier environment," said Kemper Isely, Co-President of Natural Grocers. "We are proud to partner with the Organic Farmers Association to help amplify the voice of certified organic farmers."

The United States includes over 18,500 certified organic farmers, and 96 percent of them are small businesses. "Increasing the numbers of real organic farmers entering the halls of Washington makes a large impact and helps keep the needs of real farmers at the center of sustainable food and agriculture policy," said Mendenhall.



About Organic Farmers Association

The Organic Farmers Association, sponsored by Rodale Institute, is a national membership collective of certified organic farmers that provides a strong and unified voice for those who make their livelihood on the land. In addition to developing and advocating for policies that benefit domestic organic producers, the Organic Farmers Association aims to strengthen and support the capacity of organic farmers and farm organizations while encouraging collaboration among state, regional and national organic farmer groups. Learn more at OrganicFarmersAssociation.org

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 149 stores in 19 states.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.naturalgrocers.com/

