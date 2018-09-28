Natural Grocers grows its presence in Oregon with new store in Tigard

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open a store in Tigard, OR, on Wednesday, Oct. 17, providing the community with access to the highest-quality organic and natural groceries at Always AffordableSM prices. The store, located at 13115 SW Pacific Hwy, will open at 8:30 a.m., with a grand opening celebration.

Opening Day activities

At the grand opening, Natural Grocers will host a Grocery Giveaway Sweepstakes1, in which nine customers will win Natural Grocers gift cards ranging in value from $10 to $100 per week for six months. Customers will be eligible to enter the sweepstakes by submitting an entry form at the store between 7:30 and 8:25 a.m. on Oct. 17. The drawing will be held at 9:00 a.m.

It pays to be first! The first 100 customers will receive a free Natural Grocers cooler bag containing approximately $40 in free groceries, a recipe for a healthy and delicious breakfast and a limited-edition Natural Grocers kitchen set.

Other opening day events include:

8:25 a.m. Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Rise and Shine, It's Muffin Time! (gluten-free muffin sampling)

4 to 6 p.m. Ice Cream Social (includes regular and dairy-free options)

All day Vendor demonstrations throughout the store

Natural Grocers currently operates 12 stores in Oregon, offering 100 percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promoters, 100 percent free-range eggs, 100 percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

Tigard Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers provides the community with fresh produce that is 100 percent USDA Certified Organic, as well as other healthy, Always Affordable organic and natural products. The stores feature a mix of national brands and a selection of locally produced products in a small, neighborhood market environment. The new Tigard store will also feature a Nutritional Health Coach and offer free nutrition education classes to the public. The store will be open seven days a week.

For more information, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/tigard

Customers who register for Natural Grocers' rewards program, {N}power®, will receive a special $2-off coupon to use while shopping. {N}power is an innovative rewards program that provides customers with special discounts, coupons, club memberships and special promotional pricing. It's free and easy to join. To sign up, visit https://www.naturalgrocers.com/npower/

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 148 stores in 19 states.

1 MUST BE PRESENT TO WIN. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF THE 50 UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, 18 YEARS OR OLDER. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED BY LAW. Sweepstakes starts and ends on October 17, 2018. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.naturalgrocers.com

