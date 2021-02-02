Natural Grocers™ Honors Black History Month With A Renewed Partnership With Jack and Jill of America's College Graduation Assistance Program (GAP) Fund

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Black History Month, Natural Grocers announces its partnership renewal with Jack and Jill of America, Inc. (JJOA) in support of JJOA's College Graduation Assistance Program (GAP) Fund. Following Natural Grocers 2020's inaugural campaign, which raised over $130,000, Natural Grocers will donate 1% of all purchasesi on Sunday, February 28, 2021 to the College GAP Fund, which provides scholarship endowments to students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs.)

Every year, a number of seniors attending HBCUs are ineligible to graduate due only to small unpaid bills. JJOA's fundraising initiative, and Natural Grocers corporate sponsorship, provide a direct lifeline for HBCU students who are in good academic standing and on track to graduate but are faced with the ever-growing problem of tuition debt.

Supporting America's Families Together

The partnership between the two entities was born of a shared value system of commitment to the communities and families they serve through education and empowerment.

Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family operated organic and natural grocer retailer, has a longstanding history of giving back to its communities. With 160 stores in 20 states, Natural Grocers commitment is manifested by supporting the health and wellbeing of its communities with free Nutrition Education and high-quality affordable health and wellness choices that are accessible to all.

Founded in 1938, JJOA is proudly engaged with 252 chapters, representing more than 40,000 family members nationwide. The organization is dedicated to nurturing future African American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty.

"As one of our Founding Principles, commitment to the health of our communities is a true reflection of why our parents founded Natural Grocers in 1955 and it remains a guiding beacon for the company," remarked Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Chairman and Co-President. "We are proud to join Jack and Jill of America in our collective purpose-driven mission to invest back into the growth and future of our communities."

Communities Supporting Communities

In addition to the national fundraising campaign on February 28, the partnership has extended to a year-round give-back program with 12 JJOA regional chapters based in Denver, CO, Dallas, TX and Little Rock, AR. Every JJOA member in these markets has received a Natural Grocers + Jack and Jill of America Partnership card, which when presented at a Natural Grocers checkout automatically triggers an uncapped 5% of sales give-back to the organization. Member have also received additional cards to share with friends and family. The 5% sales-based donation is broken down as such:

2.5% of the purchases go to the JJOA College GAP Fund, to help make a lasting impact in the lives of HBCU students

2.5% of these purchases go directly back to participating local JJOA chapters.

"This partnership aligns with our mission of nurturing future African-American leaders," said Kornisha Brown, National President, Jack and Jill of America, Inc. "In Natural Grocers, we have a partner who did more than just recognize the need to uplift our future leaders by helping HBCU students graduate on time. They acted."

Visit the Natural Grocers' store locater to find the nearest participating store.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. is a membership organization of mothers with children ages 2-19, dedicated to nurturing future African-American leaders by strengthening children through leadership development, volunteer service, philanthropic giving, and civic duty. National theme is The Power to Make a Difference, We Can Do More. Twitter @jackandjillinc and Facebook @jackandjillinc



i Excludes gift cards

