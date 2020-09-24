Natural Grocers Introduces Cottage Wine And Craft Beer℠ To Klamath Falls, OR

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, is expanding its Cottage Wine and Craft Beer shop to Klamath Falls, OR. Customers can now enjoy a top-shelf selection of organic and biodynamic wines, craft beer, and other alcoholic beverages which have been vetted to meet the same rigorous, high-quality standards that all products must satisfy in order to be sold at Natural Grocers. In celebration of this customer-favorite expansion, Klamath Falls shoppers will enjoy a 25% store-wide discount between October 5 and October 11, 20201.

The buzzy and bubbly addition to the Klamath Falls store makes Natural Grocers the neighborhood destination for a flavorful brew or wine pairing to complete a delicious and nutritious meal. Customers can now enjoy a one-stop shopping trip with organic, biodynamic, gluten-free, low-sugar, and low-calorie selections to find their favorite adult beverages. The shop carries traditional fan favorites along with a wide variety of new and unique offerings, which include:

Local Craft Beer and Cider : Klamath Basin Brewing ( Klamath Falls, OR ), Caldera Brewing ( Ashland, OR ), Walkabout Brewing Company ( Medford, OR ), Boneyard Beer ( Bend, OR ), Eel River Brewing Company ( Fortuna, CA ) and North Coast Brewing Company ( Fort Bragg, CA )

: Basin Brewing ( ), Caldera Brewing ( ), Walkabout Brewing Company ( ), Boneyard Beer ( ), Eel River Brewing Company ( ) and North Coast Brewing Company ( ) Only Organic and Biodynamic Wine : Troon Vineyard ( Grants Pass, OR ), Wild Wines ( Jacksonville, OR ), Pacific Redwood Organic ( Mendocino County, CA ), Keeler Estate Vineyard ( Amity, OR ) and Cooper Mountain Winery ( Beaverton , CA)

: Troon Vineyard ( ), Wild Wines ( ), Pacific Redwood Organic ( ), Keeler Estate Vineyard ( ) and Cooper Mountain Winery ( , CA) Fortified and Fizzy: KYLA Hard Kombucha ( Hood River, OR ), Suzie's Organic Hard Seltzer ( Pendleton, OR ), Eel River Clarity ( Fortuna, CA ), Flyer Embers Organic Hard Seltzer and Organic Hard Kombucha ( Los Angeles, CA )

WHAT IS (AND IS NOT) INSIDE THE BOTTLE

Natural Grocers cares about what their customers put in their bodies and how those decisions impact human health and the planet, so they only source alcoholic beverages from producers who prioritize healthy ingredients, sustainable practices, and local economies.

Certified Organic : Cottage Wine and Craft Beer prioritizes organic certification across all beverage categories, curating the largest organic selection possible. The shop carries only 100% organic wines, and some wineries that have Demeter Biodynamic Certification. Natural Grocers works with wine producers who share its commitment to self-sustaining and regenerative agriculture and its benefits—soil health, biodiversity, and improving the environment.

: Cottage Wine and Craft Beer prioritizes organic certification across all beverage categories, curating the largest organic selection possible. The shop carries only 100% organic wines, and some wineries that have Demeter Biodynamic Certification. Natural Grocers works with wine producers who share its commitment to self-sustaining and regenerative agriculture and its benefits—soil health, biodiversity, and improving the environment. Gluten-Free: The shop offers a comprehensive inventory of gluten-free and gluten-reduced beer, as well as gluten-free alcoholic kombucha and seltzers.

The shop offers a comprehensive inventory of gluten-free and gluten-reduced beer, as well as gluten-free alcoholic kombucha and seltzers. Local: Natural Grocers sources high-quality craft beer, brewed with homegrown ingredients. Most of the inventory comes from local breweries—hyper-local whenever possible, but certainly from within the state or region.

Natural Grocers sources high-quality craft beer, brewed with homegrown ingredients. Most of the inventory comes from local breweries—hyper-local whenever possible, but certainly from within the state or region. Nutritional Value : Organic wine contains an average of 32% more of the antioxidant, resveratrol, than conventional varieties. Craft beer, brewed with pure ingredients and processes, offers some nutritional value as well, including B vitamins and bone-supporting nutrients like silicon.

: Organic wine contains an average of 32% more of the antioxidant, resveratrol, than conventional varieties. Craft beer, brewed with pure ingredients and processes, offers some nutritional value as well, including B vitamins and bone-supporting nutrients like silicon. Out With The Bad, In With The Good: Cottage Wine and Craft Beer selections are GMO free and don't contain the hidden junk often found in mass-produced brews, including high-fructose corn syrup, MSG, artificial additives, and propylene glycol.

"By adding Cottage Craft Beer and Wine to our Klamath Falls store, we are now truly offering the community a one-stop grocery shopping solution," commented Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers' Co-President. "We are excited to provide this new service to our customers so that they can now get all the ingredients they need for a healthy meal, add in a beer or wine pairing, and stop by the supplement department to pick up some milk thistle and other liver-supporting formulas."

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states. Follow Natural Grocers on social media via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. #NaturalGrocers

1 Offer available only from October 5 to 11, 2020, is redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at Natural Grocers' Klamath Falls, Oregon store. All discounts are on regular prices, cannot be redeemed for gift cards, store credit or cash, and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

