Natural Grocers™ Introduces Special Post-Election Promo Sale From November 5-7

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, announces its special Post-Election Promo running from November 5 to November 7, 2020. When shopping during the three-day sale, members of {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program, will receive a free chocolate bar and deals from around the store. Additionally, Natural Grocers is hosting a prize giveaway which includes one company-wide grand prize, and one in-store prize winner at every store.

{N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting1 organic to 41411.

Post-Election Giveaways

{N}power members are eligible for one free chocolate bar2 during the three days and can choose their favorite flavor (while supplies last) from these popular brands: Alter Eco, Natural Grocers Brand, Chocolove, Endangered Species, or Theo Chocolate.

Prize giveaways are open to all customers who can enter by filling out the sweepstakes form at their local store. A drawing among all entries will determine the winners of the following prizes3:

Grand Prize : One winner, company-wide will be selected to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, an Oster Roaster, and a Natural Grocers cutting board—just in time for Thanksgiving.

: One winner, company-wide will be selected to win a Natural Grocers gift card, an Oster Roaster, and a Natural Grocers cutting board—just in time for Thanksgiving. One Prize Each Per Store: One winner per store will be selected to win a NOW diffuser and essential oil or a $25 Natural Grocers gift card.

3-Day, Post-Election Deals – {N}power Members Only

{N}power members will save on customer favorites of pasture-based and humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives (Sale price $3.99; Always Affordable price: $4.15 - $7.19) and Natural Grocers Brand Organic Snack Packs (Sale Price $0.99; Always Affordable price: $1.49), which are available in 11 varieties including Organic Pistachios, Organic Whole Almonds, Organic Margaret's Mix, and Organic Pumpkin Seeds. The sale also features 20% off select self-care essentials from the Supplement and Body Care departments for de-stressing and relaxation, such as all diffusers and essential oils, Bach Rescue Remedy Spray (20ml), Pacha Soap Co. bath bombs and brews, body scrubs, and mineral soaks, Garden of Life myKind Organics Ashwagandha (60 tab), Solaray Magnesium Glycinate (120 veg), WishGarden Deep Stress Pump (2oz), and more.

While shopping the Post-Election Promo, customers can pre-order their Thanksgiving turkey or sign up for the Turkey Call List. Earlier this month, Natural Grocers debuted its parody video titled, "Let's Talk Turkey," an engaging, playful, and educational short video which highlights the unique benefits of each type of Mary's Free-Range Turkey and why they are a better choice than conventionally raised varieties.

For a list of Natural Grocers stores, visit naturalgrocers.com/store-directory

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 159 stores in 20 states.

1 Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

2 Limit 1 per {N}power number. Valid November 5 – 7, 2020 at participating Natural Grocers stores while supplies last: no rainchecks.

3 No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chance of winning. For Official Rules and complete details, visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

