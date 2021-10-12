Natural Grocers® Invites The Columbia, MO Community To Celebrate Its New Store Location And Upgraded Shopping Experience With Grand Reopening Events On October 21, 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, the country's largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer, has relocated its Columbia, MO store, providing a modernized and upgraded shopping experience to its community. The new store, which opened on September 23, 2021 at 1909 Bernadette Drive, just ½ a mile from the original, will celebrate its grand reopening on Thursday, October 21, starting at 8:30 a.m.

The Columbia good4uSM Crew have been proud to serve the community since the original store opened in September 2011, marking Natural Grocers first Missouri location. Since the new location first opened its doors to neighborhood shoppers on September 23, the Crew have been excited for loyal customers to experience the store updates and to welcome new shoppers to the Natural Grocers family.

With seven locations in Missouri, including new stores in Jefferson City and Springfield this year, Natural Grocers shares its unique shopping experience with communities across the Show Me State. Serving customers with a wide range of natural and organic options since 1955, Natural Grocers continues to support the Columbia community with its knowledgeable good4uSM Crew, world-class customer service, healthy recipes for all diets, high product standards, and sustainable building practices. Known for its community outreach, the company offers customers an extensive free Nutrition Education program and partners with the Central Community Missouri Food Bank.

Grand Reopening Events – Giveaways and Discounts

The Natural Grocers family invites Columbia community members to join the October 21 Grand Reopening events and discover what makes the Natural Grocers shopping experience standout from traditional grocery stores. Grand reopening events include:

Free Natural Grocers Gift Cards: The first 150 customers in line on October 21 will receive a Natural Grocers gift card. Gift card values range from $5.00 to $500.00 , limit one per customer.

The first 150 customers in line on will receive a Natural Grocers gift card. Gift card values range from to , limit one per customer. Grand Reopening Prize Contest [i]: From October 21 – 27, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a $500 Natural Grocers gift card, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store.

[i]: From – 27, customers will have the chance to win fabulous prizes, such as an Aventon E-bike, a Vitamix blender, a Natural Grocers gift card, a Cuisinart food processor, and more. Entry forms will be available at the store. Special Grand Reopening Discounts: Customers will enjoy exceptional deals [ii] from October 21- November 20 on select 100% organic produce, such as acorn, butternut and spaghetti squashes, Fuji apples, red seedless grapes, and loose carrots, and pantry staples such as humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives[iii], Natural Grocers Brand Organic Kombucha (all flavors), Natural Grocers Brand Cheese Slices & Shreds, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats. {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing [iv] on free-range eggs.

Customers will enjoy exceptional deals from on select 100% organic produce, such as acorn, butternut and spaghetti squashes, Fuji apples, red seedless grapes, and loose carrots, and pantry staples such as humanely raised bacon and bacon alternatives[iii], Natural Grocers Brand Organic Kombucha (all flavors), Natural Grocers Brand Cheese Slices & Shreds, and Natural Grocers Brand 2 lb. Organic Rolled Oats. {N}power® members will receive exclusive pricing on free-range eggs. Wonderful Prize Wheel: On October 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. , customers are invited to visit the store's Nutrition Education Center and spin the prize wheel for the chance to win fantastic prizes including a Mystery Prize.

What's In Store for Columbia Community

Natural Grocers provides Columbia area residents and visitors with access to fresh, 100-percent organic produce, high-quality organic and natural groceries, including 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy, 100-precent non-GMO prepackaged bulk goods, dietary supplements, body care, and household essentials at an Always Affordable PriceSM. Natural Grocers' high quality guidelines do not permit hydrogenated oils, artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. The newly relocated store includes a contemporary layout, more efficient checkout experience, a Nutrition Education Center, and healthy product offerings throughout all departments.

With the inclusion of Cottage Wine and Craft Beer shop, expected by November 2021, customers can enjoy a top-shelf selection of organic and biodynamic wines, craft beers, and alcoholic seltzers and kombuchas which have been vetted to meet the same rigorous, high-quality standards that all products must satisfy in order to be sold at Natural Grocers. The hoppy and bubbly addition makes Natural Grocers the neighborhood destination for a flavorful brew or wine pairing to complete a delicious and nutritious meal.

Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs) support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one personalized health coaching sessions. Columbia's current NHC remains on staff at the relocated store, and customers are invited to schedule a free session, which are currently available via phone and video, by visiting www.naturalgrocers.com/nutritional-health-coaches.

The company, ever-conscious of its environmental impact, has upgraded the new space with sustainable building features and energy-saving innovations, such as non-toxic building materials and 100% LED lighting, for a lighter environmental footprint.

For additional savings, customers can sign up for {N}power®, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program for exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting 'organic' to 72345[v].

For more information on Natural Grocers' Columbia store, click here.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states.





















i No purchase necessary. A purchase or payment of any kind will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on October 21, 2021 and ends on October 27, 2021; For Official Rules and complete details, see store or visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. ii Offers valid for in-store customer purchase only at the Columbia store; offers valid October 21 – November 20, 2021. Cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law. iii Limit 3 per customer iv Limit 4 per customer. Must be an {N}power member to receive these discounts. Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 72345. v Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

