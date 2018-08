Natural Grocers is hiring for new store in Dubuque

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers will open a new store in Dubuque, Iowa, and plans to hire 18 full-time good4u crew members to lead the new location. The new store is located at 3333 Ashbury Road.

Natural Grocers will host walk-in interviews on August 29 and 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dubuque Workforce Center located at 680 Main St., on the 2nd floor. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age. Applicants can apply for consideration at www.careers-naturalgrocers.icims.com or text "Grow" to 97211.

Natural Grocers employs more than 3,500 people and operates 147 stores in 19 states.

What makes Natural Grocers a great place to work?



Just like its dedication to its customers and community, Natural Grocers has a 62-year history of caring for employees.

As part of the company's five founding principles, Natural Grocers supports all employees by offering:

Competitive pay, including the exclusive Natural Grocers Vitamin Bucks program, which provides employees with an extra $1 -per-hour worked in the form of store credit.

-per-hour worked in the form of store credit. Birthday bonuses equal to one-day's pay, which originated from founder Margaret Isely's tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for working with us."

tradition of celebrating the birthdays of all employees by preparing lunch for them. Once the company became larger, her children, the current executives of the company, implemented the policy of providing each employee with a full day's pay on their birthday to say, "thank you for working with us." Company-wide store discounts and credits of up to 30 percent on all Natural Grocers products, which provides employees substantial savings on high quality groceries and supplements and helps them retain more of the dollars they earn.

Natural Grocers also offers comprehensive benefits packages to the over 80 percent of its employees who are full- time, including medical, dental and vision insurance; flexible spending and health savings accounts; short- and long-term disability and life insurance; a 401K savings plan; generous paid time off; and extensive free nutrition education programs.

Natural Grocers offers 100-percent organic produce, meat humanely raised without antibiotics, hormones or other growth promotors, 100-percent free-range eggs, 100-percent pasture-based dairy, GMO-free prepackaged bulk products, groceries that don't contain any artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners or preservatives and more.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage



Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE : NGVC ; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 147 stores in 19 states.

