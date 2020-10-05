Natural Grocers Launches Free, Virtual Nutrition Education Program to Energize Customers' Health Journeys

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of Natural Grocers' deep commitment to supporting the health and wellbeing of the communities it serves, America's Nutrition Education ExpertsSM announce an expansion of its free Nutrition Education program. Customarily available in-person, the program has gone virtual so that Natural Grocers can help customers Be Rooted in HealthSM while adhering to its company-wide COVID-19 health and safety precautions. The expansion includes a specially curated guest presenter series geared towards providing essential building blocks for improved health and wellness, as well as personalized coaching sessions with Natural Grocers' Nutritional Health Coaches (NHCs.)

Natural Grocers Virtual Nutrition Education & Cooking Classes

A series of free, virtual Nutrition Education classes will empower customers to take charge of their own health and gain a better understanding of how supporting their immune system, improving their diet and nutrient intake, and caring for the environment can all have a positive impact on their health. Starting October 7, 2020, new classes will be available every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. MDT on Natural Grocers' site.

During the first weeks of the series, customers are invited to join the following classes:

October 7 , "Save Money and Time While Saving the Environment" with Lesly Baesens, Food Waste Recovery Program Administrator, Denver's Department of Public Health & Environment: Discover practical tips to save money on grocery bills and learn why reducing food waste helps combat global warming, along with a host of other environmental and economic implications.

Discover practical tips to save money on grocery bills and learn why reducing food waste helps combat global warming, along with a host of other environmental and economic implications. October 14 , "Nourishing Traditional Diets: The Key to Vibrant Health" with Sally Fallon Morell , Founding President of The Weston A. Price Foundation: Confused about how to eat? The pioneering studies of Dr. Weston Price provide answers to the principles of nourishing traditional diets. Learn about the importance of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D and K2, and consuming pastured animal products. Other topics include proper preparation of grains, the health benefits of bone broth and lacto-fermented foods, and the importance of dietary salt.

Confused about how to eat? The pioneering studies of Dr. provide answers to the principles of nourishing traditional diets. Learn about the importance of the fat-soluble vitamins A, D and K2, and consuming pastured animal products. Other topics include proper preparation of grains, the health benefits of bone broth and lacto-fermented foods, and the importance of dietary salt. October 21 , " Extraordinary Immunity" Amber Lynn Vitale , National Educator for Garden of Life : Establish the foundations of immune health while understanding the connection between one's lifestyle choices and their immune system responses.

Establish the foundations of immune health while understanding the connection between one's lifestyle choices and their immune system responses. October 28 , "Enhance Your Immunity with a Healthy Gut" with Michele Ciancimino , Certified Holistic Health Coach, DNA Integrative Nutrition Specialist Did you know that the strength of your immune system depends on the health of your gut? Learn about the connection between your immune and digestive systems and discover simple and effective strategies to boost your immunity by enhancing your digestion.

Did you know that the strength of your immune system depends on the health of your gut? Learn about the connection between your immune and digestive systems and discover simple and effective strategies to boost your immunity by enhancing your digestion. November 4 , " The Importance of Nutrition Density" with Mickey Trescott : What is a "nutrivore" and why should you eat like one? Mickey Trescott will share an overview of how to implement a nutrient-dense approach to the Autoimmune Protocol, which can accelerate and expand the healing process.

What is a "nutrivore" and why should you eat like one? will share an overview of how to implement a nutrient-dense approach to the Autoimmune Protocol, which can accelerate and expand the healing process. November 11 , " Winterize your Body" with Barbara Swanson , Nutritional Consultant and Author The world is in flux right now and you need to be on the top of your game for the winter season. This short presentation will provide tips and tools, with simple nutritional and lifestyle hacks, to keep yourself as healthy as possible.

The world is in flux right now and you need to be on the top of your game for the winter season. This short presentation will provide tips and tools, with simple nutritional and lifestyle hacks, to keep yourself as healthy as possible. November 18 , " The 3 Types of Hunger" with Sara Lewis , Nutrition Health Coach, Baker /Cake Artist Do you listen to your hunger? Do you know that hunger has a lot to say to you and your body? Learn how to listen and identify the most common types of hunger and how to answer it at the right moment, with the right answer.

Do you listen to your hunger? Do you know that hunger has a lot to say to you and your body? Learn how to listen and identify the most common types of hunger and how to answer it at the right moment, with the right answer. December 2 , " Making Space for Wellness" with Christen Scofield , Certified Health and Life Coach Learn how to make space in your life for wellness, so that your new lifestyle is sustainable and enjoyable in the long-term. We'll talk about clearing a path for success both physically and mentally, setting wellness goals that stick, and how to look forward to a healthier lifestyle.

Learn how to make space in your life for wellness, so that your new lifestyle is sustainable and enjoyable in the long-term. We'll talk about clearing a path for success both physically and mentally, setting wellness goals that stick, and how to look forward to a healthier lifestyle. December 9 , "Healthy Bones, Healthy You!" with Carina Toledo , Nutrition Educator with New Chapter, Certified Nutrition Counselor, Master Herbalist Explore how different forms of calcium affect how well you can use this essential mineral. Join New Chapter in a discussion about the importance of bone health, the role of calcium, and some surprising risks of supplementation.

New classes will be added to the schedule regularly at www.NaturalGrocers.com

Schedule free, personalized Nutritional Health Coaching Sessions

Under normal circumstances, building a foundation for a healthy lifestyle and keeping up with the regimen can be challenging, but in 2020, "challenging" doesn't even scratch the surface. The good news is that with the help of Natural Grocers' NHCs, customers can energize their wellness journey at whatever stage they find themselves, even in 2020. With 164 hours of continuing education annually, NHCs are always on the cutting-edge of nutrition science, ready to educate and empower their communities to be rooted in health when they need it most.

Natural Grocers' NHCs now offer their expertise via free, one-hour phone or video coaching sessions. Customers1 just fill out a simple form to request their coaching session and receive personalized care tailored to their individual needs, as well as a collaborative plan for success.

"We are so proud of our Nutrition Education department and the role our NHCs play in helping our customers achieve their health goals," explained Heather Isely, Natural Grocers' Executive Vice President. "Although we knew it was absolutely the right things to do, we were disappointed that we had to pause our in-person classes and coaching sessions at the beginning of the pandemic. While we look forward to offering these services in person when it's deemed safe to do so, our new virtual program allows us to offer the same level of nutrition expertise to help our community members navigate their personal health journeys."

