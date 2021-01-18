Natural Grocers™ Launches Its First Annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza In February 2021

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The body care and beauty industry has undergone numerous facelifts since the Food, Drug and Cosmetics Act was passed in 1938, but more than 80 years later, many consumers remain in the dark about how their personal care regimens impact their wellbeing and that of the environment. For this reason, Natural Grocers has developed strict ingredient standards that shed light on safe, clean, transparent, and sustainable beauty and body care brands. Now, Natural Grocers is launching its first annual Body Care & Beauty Bonanza in February 2021, making it even easier and more affordable for the communities Natural Grocers serves to clean up their everyday beauty, self-care and hygiene routines.

The natural and organic grocery retailers' impeccable standards work very hard to eliminate possible carcinogens, neurotoxins, hormone disruptors, or chemicals that impact fertility in its body care and beauty product selections. With a clearly defined list of ingredients they will not carry, routinely evaluated against the latest research, over 150 brands have cleared the hurdle, providing cleaner and safer premium-quality products for women, men, and children at Always Affordable Prices℠.

While Natural Grocers is known for its 100% organic produce, nutritious groceries and supplements, customers will also find everything they'll need to update their bathroom cabinet with an expansive body care and beauty department, full of good4u products such as cosmetics, shampoos and conditioners, face and body moisturizers, toothpaste, mouthwash and toothbrushes, deodorant, shaving cream and shavers, facial cleaners, exfoliators, serums, and much more.

For more information on which ingredients will never be found in Natural Grocers body care section visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/standards/body-care-standards

BODY CARE & BEAUTY BONANZA DETAILS

Starting on Friday, January 29 and running through Saturday, February 27, shoppers will enjoy these Body Care & Beauty Bonanza discounts, free samples, and prizes:

Refresh Your Bathroom Cabinet Sale: Save 15–30% on more than 20 fan-favorite skin care, hair care, and personal care brands from January 29 – February 271. Brands include Alaffia, Aura Cacia, Jason, Mad Hippie, Mineral Fusion, Shikai, Weleda, The Honey Pot, Olivina Men, Lafe's Baby Line, Wild Carrot, and Coco-Kind.

Free Natural Grocers Beauty Bag: On Wednesday, February 17, the first 50 shoppers to visit the Body Care Department at each location will be gifted a Natural Grocers reusable bag stocked with samples from the best-selling body care and beauty products.2

{N}power® Beauty Gift Basket Giveaway: {N}power members will receive an automatic entry for every $50 spent on body care and beauty products from January 29 through February 273. Members can also enter online without a purchase at www.naturalgrocers.com/beauty-basket. 10 winners company-wide will win more than $300 of products and a $100 Natural Grocers gift card.

Count the Soap Bars: Customers are invited to count the soap bars placed throughout the pages of the February Natural Grocers good4uSM Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. In order to enter the contest, they must simply fill out the form and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by February 27, 2021. A drawing among all entries with the correct number will determine the winner3.

{N}power is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power here or by texting organic to 414114.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.

1 Offers valid only from 1/29/2021 to 2/27/2021 and are redeemable only for in-store customer purchases at participating stores and cannot be combined with other offers. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. Void where prohibited by law. 2 Valid 2/17/2021 only to the first 50 customers at participating stores. Limit one per in-store customer. No purchase necessary. Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. 3 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open only to legal respondents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia, 18 years or older. Must be an {N}power member to enter. Void where prohibited by law. Sweepstakes starts on 1/29/2021 and ends on 2/27/2021. For official rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. 4 Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

