Natural Grocers launches "Natural Grocers Has Gone Texan" campaign supporting Texas-based companies and consumers

"Everything is bigger in Texas, so it just made sense for us to make an even bigger commitment to the Texas community with the launch of this campaign," said Kemper Isely, Co-President at Natural Grocers. "Commitment to the communities we serve is one of our 5 Founding Principles and through the launch of our Natural Grocers Has Gone Texan campaign, we are able to help promote Texas-based products by giving them more visibility in our marketing and merchandising, and at no additional cost to them, while reducing the cost of those products to our local Texas customers through our loyalty program. It's a big win-win for all."

Natural Grocers is partnering with GO TEXAN and supporting the Texas Organic Farmers & Gardeners Association to promote local Texas products across all categories. Natural Grocers carries over 30 brands of GO TEXAN certified products. Look for the GO TEXAN logo on products.

Natural Grocers is hosting weekly cooking demonstrations at the State Fair of Texas featuring GO TEXAN products, each Saturday on the GO TEXAN stage:

Sept. 29 , 12 to 2 p.m - Elevate Your Tailgate

Oct. 6, 12 to 2 p.m - It's Zucchini Zoodle Time!

Oct. 13, 4 to 6 p.m - Let's Taco 'Bout Organics

Oct. 20, 4 to 6 p.m - Got Chocolate?

Beginning in October and through the rest of the year, monthly cooking demonstrations in select Natural Grocers Texas stores will feature recipes using local products. Check each store location's webpage for a complete class schedule and details at www.naturalgrocers.com and visit www.naturalgrocers.com/gone-texan for more campaign information and additional activities.

What to expect from Natural Grocers

Highest quality organic and natural groceries, dietary supplements and body care products.

Always Affordable SM pricing.

pricing. Free science-based nutrition classes, health coaching, cooking demos and more.

No artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, preservatives or hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oils.

100 percent USDA Certified Organic produce.

The Natural Grocers Naturally Raised Meat Standard.

100 percent Pasture-Based Dairy Standard.

100 percent Free Range Egg Standard, which means no cages, ever.

A Nutritional Health Coach (NHC) in every store.

Support for local community organizations.

Family-run Natural Grocers was built on the premise that consumers should have access to affordable, high-quality foods and dietary supplements, along with nutrition knowledge to help support their own health.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE :NGVC ; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices and free, science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices.

