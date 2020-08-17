Natural Grocers Opens In Rio Rancho On August 27, Offering A Wide Array Of Organic And Natural Foods At Always Affordable(SM) Prices

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers, America's Organic Headquarters®, is relocating its Rio Rancho store just 4.6 miles up the road to its new location at 921 Pat D'Arco Hwy, Rio Rancho, NM on Thursday, August 27, 2020.

The Rio Rancho good4uSM Crew, who moved along with the store from the old location, is looking forward to seeing existing customers at the new store and welcoming new customers to the Natural Grocers family. The new store is bigger and even better, which means that Rio Rancho residents and existing customers will have access to an even larger range of fresh, 100-percent organic produce, natural and organic groceries, the highest quality dietary supplements, and everyday household essentials, all at Always Affordable Prices —and closer to home.

Don't worry, it is still the same store just better than ever! The Rio Rancho store has serviced this area for 10 years and just like it fulfilled the everyday grocery needs of the community for the past decade, the relocation will do the same. As always, Natural Grocers is stocked up on fresh, pre-packaged bulk goods, only 100-percent organic fruits and vegetables, healthy snack packs, and sports and performance nutrition products to help fuel up for outdoor adventures in Rio Rancho's numerous parks, hiking trails, bike paths, and open spaces. Plus, Natural Grocers will still be carrying a variety of your best friends' organic and natural pet foods that meet the same standards as human products sold in the store—the perfect treat after a playdate at Rio Rancho's various dog parks.

Although Natural Grocers has postponed Rio Rancho's Grand Re-opening celebration for the safety of its customers and good4u Crew due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the store will feature Grand Re-opening specials from August 27 through September 30. These include discounts[1] on 100-percent organic produce, pasture-based and humanely raised meats, and staple items, such as bacon and bacon alternatives, free-range eggs, organic Gala and Honeycrisp apples, organic red and green seedless grapes, and organic red Starkrimson pears.

As the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic grocery retailer, serving customers since 1955, Natural Grocers carries its unique grocery shopping experience from the former location to a new, bigger building with exciting new signage and, of course, they bring their impeccable product standards with them to the community of Rio Rancho, as well as the world-class customer service, sustainable building practices, and neighborhood outreach through Nutrition Education and its partnership with Rio Rancho's local food bank, Roadrunner Food Bank. As a company that's always conscious of its environmental footprint, the store includes energy-saving innovations and non-toxic building materials throughout.

Residents of Rio Rancho don't need to fret as our standards have stayed the same and the surrounding communities can count on our 100-percent organic produce, 100-percent humanely and sustainably raised meats, 100-percent free-range eggs, and 100-percent pasture-based dairy at their relocated Natural Grocers store. As Always, the prepackaged bulk selections are 100-percent non-GMO with many organic options and the company's grocery product standards prohibit hydrogenated oils and artificial colors, flavors, sweeteners, and preservatives. Natural Grocers' Always Affordable pricing and special discounts through {N}power®, its free rewards program, ensure that the highest quality groceries are accessible for everyone.

The Rio Rancho store will have the same Nutritional Health Coach (good4u NHCSM), Colleen, at the relocated store on staff whose services are free of charge to the community. If you have yet to meet her, she is excited to work with new customers and welcome them to the Natural Grocers family, as well as continue her relationship with existing customers—virtually for now. Natural Grocers' highly educated NHCs support customers' health and wellness journeys with free, one-on-one health coaching sessions, which are currently available via phone and video. The NHC will also host in-store nutrition classes and cooking demonstrations once gatherings are deemed safe again.

Residents of Rio Rancho and its surrounding communities can enjoy a clean and safe-as-possible shopping and working environment at the Rio Rancho location, due to the COVID-19-related policies and guidelines in place at all Natural Grocers stores. The new store will open with modified store hours as follows: Monday – Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.; and Sunday: 9:00 a.m. to 7:35 p.m. Additionally, there will be two weekly shopping hours exclusively for seniors (ages 60 and older), pregnant women, and individuals with underlying medical conditions: Sundays from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and Wednesdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

"With our own vision to bring communities the best quality food at Always Affordable Prices, and leading the way as your 100% Organic Headquarters, we were drawn to Rio Rancho's vision of leading the way as the best city in the Southwest," said Kemper Isely, Natural Grocers Co-President. "We are thrilled that the relocation of one of our five New Mexico markets allows us to offer our services including healthy food options, free Nutrition Education, the highest standards in the industry and our inclusive culture to Rio Rancho's community."

For more information on Natural Grocers' Rio Rancho store, please visit: https://www.naturalgrocers.com/store/rio-rancho

For all Natural Grocers updates related to the Coronavirus/COVID-19, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC; NaturalGrocers.com) is an expanding specialty retailer of organic and natural groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company offers a flexible, neighborhood-store format, affordable prices, and free, science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in Colorado in 1955, Natural Grocers has more than 3,500 employees and operates 159 stores in 20 states.

1 Offers valid for in-store purchase only. See store for details.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

Related Links

www.NaturalGrocers.com

