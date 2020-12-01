Natural Grocers™ Transforms Holly Deals Into A One-Stop Holiday-Shopping Solution

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year when holiday celebrations look and feel different, the holiday-shopping experience is following suit with consumers across the country expected to receive over 800 million USPS package deliveries between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day1 . Natural Grocers wants to do its part to ease the stress of worrying about packages being delivered on time or the hassle of shopping at multiple stores in order to cross everything off THE list. The nation's largest family-operated, natural and organic grocery retailer has revamped and expanded its annual Holly Deal(SM), including up to 51% off regular Always Affordable PricesSM, transforming its stores into a local, one-stop shopping solution for its communities.

From December 12 –24, 20202, Natural Grocers is making it possible to do all holiday shopping in one place—with Holly Deals, customers can shop for special savings on more than 100 products which cover four seasonal categories: gifts for all, the best in stocking stuffers—including special treats for family pets, high-quality baking and cooking ingredients, and party foods. For all Holly Deals details visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/holly-deals

"2020 has been a hard year for so many people, and we hope this year's Holly Deals make it a little easier for our communities to bring cheer to everyone in their holiday orbit, whether they are celebrating in person or virtually," remarked Natural Grocers Co-President Kemper Isely. "We increased the savings on items across multiple departments and made them available for longer, making these good4u products even more affordable. Due to our robust COVID-19-related health and safety protocols, we are able to offer a clean and safe-as-possible shopping environment."

2020 HOLLY DEALS DETAILS:

GIFTS & STOCKING STUFFERS: Known for its 100-percent organic produce, healthy groceries, and impeccable product standards, Natural Grocers also boasts extensive health and beauty and general merchandise departments, full of unexpected presents and stocking stuffers. Gift givers will be able to choose amongst luxurious self-care products, eco-friendly home goods, and chemical-free body care products.





Deliciously healthy feasts are the key to any holiday celebration, and whether those feasts are traditional or call for vegan, paleo, or keto options, this year's Holly Deals makes it more affordable to meet all dietary requirements. Home chefs and bakers alike will save on staples and luxury items from Fair Trade chocolate chips and organic frozen fruit to artisanal avocado oil and slow-simmered cooking broths. PARTY FOOD: Even with holiday parties limited to the household this year, party foods are still an essential ingredient for holiday cheer from Christmas Eve through New Year's Day. Holly Deals delivers good4uSM cheer with sweet and savory treats like grain-free tortilla chips, small-batch hummus and sparkling holiday fruit-juice blends.

HOLIDAY FOODBANK DONATIONS

Local food bank donations, which are a company-wide program throughout the year, will continue during the holiday season. Customers will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5, or $10 at the register until December 31, 2020 and Natural Grocers will continue its ongoing 5-cent donation every time customers purchase a reusable bag or bring their own. These donations will help meet the growing needs of community members experiencing food insecurity by providing their neighbors, not just with food, but with the highest quality, healthy options at Always Affordable Prices, via Natural Grocers gift cards.

For all Natural Grocers updates related to the coronavirus/COVID-19, please visit: www.naturalgrocers.com/coronavirus-updates

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, safe and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 160 stores in 20 states.







1 https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2019/1107-20-million-packages-to-be-delivered-daily-this-holiday-season.htm 2 Offers valid December 12, 2020 through December 24, 2020 ONLY for in-store customer purchases while supplies last; Quantity limited to stock on hand; no rain checks. Pricing excludes taxes and is subject to change without notice. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.

