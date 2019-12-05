Natural Interface Solutions Leader Wacom Chooses Impartner to Manage Partner Networks; Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration Key to Decision

Wacom Vice President of Marketing Operations Steve Greene said, "Our customer support and sales teams worldwide run on Dynamics, so in making a PRM decision, it was essential for us to find a solution that could seamlessly integrate with Dynamics, specifically Microsoft Dynamics 365. We needed to make sure that when a reseller registers their deal in the portal, it accurately makes its way to the right teams and into our CRM – and the Impartner platform does that."

Just as important, not only has the Microsoft Dynamics 365 implementation with Impartner met Wacom's integration expectations, the portal itself has been incredibly well received by Wacom's partners. "We surveyed our partners and we asked them a range of questions, like 'What do you think about Wacom in general?' and 'How easy are we to do business with?' and to rank us on certain criteria," said Chris Bradly, national account manager for Wacom. "We were very pleased to see that 98.5 percent gave the Wacom Partner Portal a five-star rating."

Sheridan Lea of Wacom's Enterprise Marketing Group expanded on the value to partners. "Everything's so beautifully laid out," she said. "We've been able to brand the portal, so it looks like ours. It's also a great central repository for us to keep our assets and it's easy for resellers to log in and find what they need."

To see the full case study of Wacom's use of the Impartner platform, click here. If you're ready for a demo to see how Impartner can help your company deliver a five-star experience for your partners and integrate seamlessly with Microsoft Dynamics 365, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner delivers the industry's most complete SaaS-based Channel Management Platform, helping companies worldwide manage their partner relationships and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. Impartner's flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) solution is the industry's most award-winning PRM technology and one of the industry's only turnkey solutions that can deploy a world-class Partner Portal in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com , or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883.

Follow Impartner on LinkedIn , Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

425-231-9529

Kerry.desberg@impartner.com

SOURCE Impartner

Related Links

http://www.impartner.com

