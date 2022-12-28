Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Global Market Report 2022: Growing Focus of BioTech and Pharma Companies on Cost-Effective and Potent Treatments Boosts Sector

DUBLIN, Dec. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Type (Natural Killer Cell Therapies v/s Natural Killer Cell Directed Antibodies), By Application, By End User, By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global natural killer cells therapeutics market is anticipated to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to growing patient pool suffering from various chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, among others.

According to global cancer observatory, around 19,292,789 new cancer cases were reported worldwide in 2020, with breast cancer, lung cancer, colorectum cancer, prostate cancer and stomach cancer being the most prevalent types. This has increased the demand for effective treatment options for finding a cure for cancer, thereby driving the growth of global natural killer cells therapeutics market.

Additionally, growing focus of biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies and academic & research institutions across the globe for developing cost effective and potent treatments for different chronic diseases is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the coming years.

These companies and research organizations are conducting research & development activities and launching clinical trials in search of a potential natural killer cells therapeutics solution for different chronic and acute diseases. According, to clinicaltrials.gov, there are around 199 clinical trials related to natural killer cells are in some phase of development worldwide.



Application of the Natural Killer Cells in Treatment of Critical Diseases



Increasing application of natural killer cells for the treatment of various disease including liver diseases, infections, cancer, among others is expected to drive the growth of global natural killer cells therapeutics market in the forecast period. In addition to this, the natural killer cells play a pivotal role in the immune surveillance of tumor.

This in turn is leading to the widespread adoption of natural killer cells therapeutics across the world. Besides, natural killer cells have specific attaching ability and ability to discard stressed cells. All these benefits associated with natural killer cells is expected to drive the growth of global natural killer cells therapeutics market during the forecast period.



Rise in Awareness about Immunotherapies



The prevalence of cancer has increased worldwide over the years and the available treatment options are not that efficient since a lot of instances of reoccurrence of tumours has been witnessed, arising the need for development of an effective and permanent treatment. Immunotherapies have gained much attention in recent years to treat different malignancies.

Among all the immunotherapies, CAR -T cell therapies have been studied and were used but have various limitations that led to the development of natural killer (NK) cell therapies. Growing the awareness among the population about various immunotherapies and increase in research and development of bi-specific antibody for engaging natural killer cells to eliminate tumor cells are driving the global natural killer (NK) cell therapeutics market.



Market Segmentation



The global natural killer cells therapeutics market can be segmented by type, by application, by end use, and by region. Based on type, the market can be segmented into natural killer cell therapies and natural killer cell directed antibodies. Based on application, the market can be differentiated into cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, immunoproliferative disorders, and others. Based on end user, the market can be categorized into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutions, and others.

Regionally, North America dominated the global natural killer cells therapeutics market followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa region.

In terms of countries, United States dominated the global natural killer cells therapeutics market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period on account of growing prevalence of different chronic diseases in the country. According to the global cancer observatory, around 2,281,658 new cancer cases were reported in the United States in 2020.



Report Scope:



In this report, global natural killer cells therapeutics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market, By Type:

Natural Killer Cell Therapies

Natural Killer Cell Directed Antibodies

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market, By Application:

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Immunoproliferative Disorders

Others

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market, By End User:

Hospitals & Clinics

Academic & Research Institutions

Others

Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market



5. Voice of Customer



6. Clinical Trial Analysis



7. Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Outlook

8. North America Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Outlook



9. Europe Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Outlook



10. Asia-Pacific Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Outlook



11. South America Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Outlook



12. Middle East and Africa Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Outlook



13. Market Dynamics



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape



16. Strategic Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Affimed N.V.

Century Therapeutics, Inc.

Celularity Inc.

Cytovac A/S

Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc.

Gamida Cell Ltd.

ImmunityBio, Inc.

Innate Pharma SA

Nkarta, Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

VaxCell Biotherapeutics Co., Ltd.

Acepodia Inc.

Glycostem Therapeutics B.V.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yydghz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets