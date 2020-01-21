Natural Light Seltzer Is Inviting You To Their House Party For The Big Game

Every legendary house party must abide by a particular set of house rules. Natural Light is asking house party legends across the country to share the one house rule they live by - and if it's cool enough, you and three friends can win invites to Natty Seltzer's bash. Share using #nattyseltzerparty and #contest on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook, and make sure to sign up at www.nattyhouseparty.splashthat.com . Natty Light will select 25 fans, who can each bring three friends, to attend the House Party, celebrate the SB and experience the game on a floating big screen TV.

House Rules is an irresistible blend of strawberry kiwi flavor, with 6% ABV. It's rolling into markets this February to join its Natty Seltzer siblings, Catalina Lime Mixer and Aloha Beaches. House Rules is a bold, fruit-forward flavor that comes together when strawberry and kiwi call the shots.

"Natural Light Seltzer crashed the seltzer party last summer and has been gaining steam ever since; the excitement from our fans has been amazing," said Daniel Blake, Senior Director of US Value Brands at Anheuser-Busch. "House Rules strengthens our seltzer portfolio with another unique flavor, giving our fans more choices and attracting new fans into the Natty family."

Starting in February, the new House Rules flavor will be available in stores nationwide in 12 packs, 24 packs, and a 25 oz. single serve cans.

See official rules for the Natural Light Seltzer House Party at www.naturallight.com/nattyseltzersweeps.html . Open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of entry.

About Natural Light

Natural Light was introduced in 1977 as Anheuser-Busch's first reduced-calorie light beer. Currently the sixth best-selling beer in America, Natural Light is brewed with a blend of premium hops and a combination of malt and corn producing a clean flavor, light body and satisfying refreshment.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev

About Anheuser-Busch InBev Anheuser-Busch InBev is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). Our Dream is to bring people together for a better world. Beer, the original social network, has been bringing people together for thousands of years. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest natural ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona® and Stella Artois®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Michelob Ultra®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser & Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 175,000 employees based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2018, AB InBev's reported revenue was 54.6 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates)

SOURCE Natural Light