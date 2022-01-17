Natural Protein Powder Market - 32% of Growth to Originate from North America| Increasing Preference for Plant-based Diets to Boost Market |17000+ Technavio Reports

To know more about the drivers, trends & challenges - Request a Free Sample Research Report

Natural Protein Powder Market: Segmentation Analysis & Revenue Generation Segment

This market research report segments the natural protein powder market by Product (Natural plant-based protein powder, Natural whey protein powder, and Other natural protein powder) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

The natural protein powder market share growth by the natural plant-based protein powder segment will be significant for revenue generation. Soy protein powder, wheat protein powder, and pea protein powder are the most popular and widely consumed protein powders and are considered healthier than meat protein. Moreover, plant-based proteins are helpful in reducing obesity and chronic inflammation and improving metabolism and others. Thus, the high health benefits of the product segment are expected to elevate the natural protein powder market share growth during the forecast period.

Natural Protein Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

