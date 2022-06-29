Natural Protein Powder Market to Reach USD 2.81 Billion Globally by 2025 at 8.08% CAGR |32% of Growth to Originate from North America| Technavio

Natural Protein Powder Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our natural protein powder market report covers the following areas:

Natural Protein Powder Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The natural protein powder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring other smaller brands and increasing the market presence to compete in the market. Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Natural Protein Powder Market 2021-2025: Market Dynamics

Drivers: The Increasing preference for plant-based diets to fuel the market, robust demand for protein powders to propel market growth & increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities.

The Increasing preference for plant-based diets to fuel the market, robust demand for protein powders to propel market growth & increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities. Challenges : The challenges faced in improving the palatability of plant-based proteins hamper growth, stringent regulations, and concerns over source quality in food and beverage products due to the use of genetically modified crops will challenge the growth of the market participants.

The challenges faced in improving the palatability of plant-based proteins hamper growth, stringent regulations, and concerns over source quality in food and beverage products due to the use of genetically modified crops will challenge the growth of the market participants.

Natural Protein Powder Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

Product

Natural Plant-based Protein Powder



Natural Whey Protein Powder



Other Natural Protein Powder

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

Natural Protein Powder Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The natural protein powder market share growth by the natural plant-based protein powder segment will be significant for revenue generation.

will be significant for revenue generation. Soy protein powder, wheat protein powder, and pea protein powder are the most popular and widely consumed protein powders and are considered healthier than meat protein.

Moreover, plant-based proteins are helpful in reducing obesity and chronic inflammation and improving metabolism and others. Thus, the high health benefits of the product segment are expected to elevate the natural protein powder market share growth during the forecast period.



Natural Protein Powder Market report by Technavio.

What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?

What is the current trend taking place in the market space?

Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?

What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?

Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?

The competitive scenario provided in the Natural Protein Powder Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Natural Protein Powder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 2.81 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.22 Performing market contribution North America at 32% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Natural plant-based protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Natural whey protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other natural protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amway Corp.

Cargill Inc.

Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Kerry Group Plc

Makers Nutrition LLC.

NOW Health Group Inc.

Organic Valley

Sports Supplements Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

