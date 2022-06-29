Natural Protein Powder Market to Reach USD 2.81 Billion Globally by 2025 at 8.08% CAGR |32% of Growth to Originate from North America| Technavio

Jun 29, 2022, 05:50 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The natural protein powder market is set to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.08% according to the latest market forecast report by Technavio. 32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for the natural protein powder market in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South American regions.
Our natural protein powder market report covers the following areas:
- Natural Protein Powder Market size
- Natural Protein Powder Market trends
- Natural Protein Powder Market industry analysis
The natural protein powder market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as acquiring other smaller brands and increasing the market presence to compete in the market. Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd. are some of the major market participants.
- Drivers: The Increasing preference for plant-based diets to fuel the market, robust demand for protein powders to propel market growth & increasing awareness about the health benefits of whey protein will offer immense growth opportunities.
- Challenges: The challenges faced in improving the palatability of plant-based proteins hamper growth, stringent regulations, and concerns over source quality in food and beverage products due to the use of genetically modified crops will challenge the growth of the market participants.
- Product
- Natural Plant-based Protein Powder
- Natural Whey Protein Powder
- Other Natural Protein Powder
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
- The natural protein powder market share growth by the natural plant-based protein powder segment will be significant for revenue generation.
- Soy protein powder, wheat protein powder, and pea protein powder are the most popular and widely consumed protein powders and are considered healthier than meat protein.
- Moreover, plant-based proteins are helpful in reducing obesity and chronic inflammation and improving metabolism and others. Thus, the high health benefits of the product segment are expected to elevate the natural protein powder market share growth during the forecast period.
- What are historical revenue figures and estimated revenue figures as well as CAGR during the forecast timeframe?
- What is the current trend taking place in the market space?
- Which are business tactics that will influence competitive scenarios along with defining the growth potential of the market?
- What are market drivers, restraints, and challenges impacting demand & growth of the market?
- Which regions & segments will garner massive revenue and emerge as market leaders in upcoming years?
- The ginger oil market share is expected to increase to USD 77.2 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 9.77%.
- The halal food market share in US is expected to increase to USD 9.33 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.62%.
Natural Protein Powder Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.08%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 2.81 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.22
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Amway Corp., Cargill Inc., Glanbia Nutritionals Inc., GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Kerry Group Plc, Makers Nutrition LLC., NOW Health Group Inc., Organic Valley, and Sports Supplements Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Natural plant-based protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Natural whey protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Other natural protein powder - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amway Corp.
- Cargill Inc.
- Glanbia Nutritionals Inc.
- GNC Holdings Inc.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.
- Kerry Group Plc
- Makers Nutrition LLC.
- NOW Health Group Inc.
- Organic Valley
- Sports Supplements Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
