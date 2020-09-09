Natural Retreats Acquires 360 Blue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Retreats, the leading national brand in luxury vacation rental management, announced today that it has acquired Florida-based 360 Blue, the premier full-service VRM operator in Florida's Emerald Coast region. 360 Blue manages over 700 luxury vacation properties in a dozen prime Gulf Coast beach communities, including Watercolor, Watersound, Rosemary Beach, and Destin, and has recently expanded into choice ski destinations such as Breckenridge and Vail, Colorado. The addition of 360 Blue to Natural Retreats' existing family of 15 prime vacation destinations strengthens its position as the leading national brand in the high-end segment of the full-service vacation rental management industry. With the acquisition of 360 Blue, Natural Retreats will manage over 1,500 fine homes in 17 premier vacation destinations across the United States including Palm Springs, Aspen, Park City, Big Sky, Lake Tahoe, Sea Islands, and Florida's Emerald Coast.

"We are thrilled to welcome the 360 Blue team, their guests, and their homeowner partners into the Natural Retreats family," said Chris Holden, CEO of Natural Retreats. "They are true industry leaders in vacation rental management, known for the exceptionally high levels of service and care they deliver, and have earned a well-deserved reputation for being the best in the Emerald Coast region. Their reputation for excellence is known throughout the industry, well beyond their borders. As we continue to grow Natural Retreats by partnering with the very best local operators in the very best vacation destinations in the U.S., our focus is to work with companies that consistently meet the highest standards for homeowners and guests. 360 Blue epitomizes this standard."

Ashley Horsley, CEO of 360 Blue, will join Natural Retreats as a Senior Vice President, and will continue her leadership role in overseeing the day to day operations of 360 Blue. "Ashley is one of the most visionary and proven executives in our industry," said Holden. "She has built a world-class team, a strong operational base, and a sterling reputation in the Emerald Coast with both homeowners and guests. We look forward to having her as a member of Natural Retreats' leadership team."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining forces with the Natural Retreats team and brand," said Horsley. "The company and its leadership embody the kind of commitment to excellence, service, and culture that has played such an important role in the success of 360 Blue over the last twelve years. We will begin this next chapter together, working to set the standard for luxury vacation rentals throughout the U.S."

About Natural Retreats

Natural Retreats is a national luxury vacation rental management company operating in some of America's most beautiful and iconic destinations. From well-appointed vacation homes with high-touch guest services and access to unforgettable activities, to the personalized care of local managers combined with the resources of a national team for homeowners, we elevate the travel experience to make our guests feel at home and our homeowners feel like guests.

About 360Blue

360 Blue represents the finest collection of luxury vacation home rentals on the Emerald Coast and in Colorado. Our passionate and locally-based team provides boutique-level service, ensuring our guests the vacation of a lifetime and our owners the personalized level of service and care, at every level, that they deserve.

