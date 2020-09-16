Natural Rubber Market Size is Expected to Grow USD 27870 Million by 2026 | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " Natural Rubber Market by Type (Ribbed Smoked Sheet, Technically Specified Rubber, Latex), by Application (Automotive (Non-Tire Applications), Medical, Industrial, Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026. In 2019, the global Natural Rubber market size was USD 23560 Million, and it is expected to reach USD 27870 Million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.

The major factor driving the Natural Rubber market size is the Growing demand for natural rubber products due to a rise in the automobile industry.

This report has estimated the size of the natural rubber market in terms of value. In this report, the market has broadly been segmented based on types, applications, and regions.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE NATURAL RUBBER MARKET SIZE

Increasing demand from the footwear industry is fuelling the Natural Rubber market size. The footwear industry uses a broad range of materials to produce footwear from casual footwear to specialized items, including protective footwear and protection footwear. The natural rubber has many physical characteristics ideal for the manufacture of the shoe sole.

The rising demand for natural rubber in tire production is driving the Natural Rubber market size. Natural rubber's advantages include abrasion resistance and adhesion to metals, making it suitable for producing seals, gaskets, and other goods.

Another factor that is expected to increase the Natural Rubber market size is the strong demand for natural rubber products due to a rise in crude oil prices.

NATURAL RUBBER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest Natural Rubber Market share during the forecast period. China is poised to be the region's leading natural rubber market. Natural rubber consumption in China is high because of infrastructural and building developments. Other major natural rubber markets in the Asia Pacific include Japan, South Korea, and India.

North America and Europe are expected to hold a significant share in the overall market.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

NATURAL RUBBER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Segment by Type, the Natural Rubber market is segmented into

Segment by Application, the Natural Rubber market is segmented into

Automotive (Non-Tire Applications)

Medical

Industrial

Consumer Goods

Key Companies:

Continental

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Sumitomo

Firestone/ Sameer Africa

Horizon Addis Tyre

Tyre Corporation(Kal Tire)

Truco

NUVO™ Rubber Compounders

TRENCO

Naroben.

