Natural Surfactants Market to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025|Technavio

The natural surfactants market is set to grow by USD 2.99 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2025. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., Kao Corp., Sasol Ltd., and Stepan Co. are some of the major market participants. The increasing generation of industrial waste will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Natural Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Natural Surfactants Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Detergents
- Personal Care
- Industrial Cleaning
- Oilfield Chemicals
- Others
- Geography
- Europe
- North America
- APAC
- MEA
- South America
Natural Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the natural surfactants market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Dow Inc., Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., India Glycols Ltd., Kao Corp., Sasol Ltd., and Stepan Co.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Natural Surfactants Market size
- Natural Surfactants Market trends
- Natural Surfactants Market industry analysis
The increasing generation of industrial waste is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, the high cost of natural surfactants compared to synthetic surfactants may threaten the growth of the market.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the natural surfactants market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Natural Surfactants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist natural surfactants market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the natural surfactants market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the natural surfactants market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of natural surfactants market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Detergents - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Personal care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Industrial cleaning - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Oilfield chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Dow Inc.
- Galaxy Surfactants Ltd.
- India Glycols Ltd.
- Kao Corp.
- Sasol Ltd.
- Stepan Co.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
