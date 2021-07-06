Natural vs. Synthesized CBD: Nalu Bio's Synthesized CBD Offers Therapeutic Equivalency with Significant Advantages

The study compared the behavior of Nalu Bio's synthesized CBD to that of plant-based CBD in two signaling assays well-known to be affected by CBD. Nalu Bio now has the evidence to show that its synthesized CBD and plant-based CBD act the same when binding to biological receptors that are responsible for CBD's effects on the body, with the added benefits of uncompromised quality, purity, consistency and sustainability. These results represent a significant breakthrough for harnessing the full therapeutic and commercial potential of synthesized CBD, which has none of the barriers inherent in plant-based CBD.

Dr. Mackie sees the therapeutic potential of Nalu Bio's CBD. "CBD has been recognized for its therapeutic potential in the treatment of epilepsy, chronic pain, opioid addiction, anxiety and mental disorders, among other areas. However, clinical research has been restricted because of the variability, purity and performance issues of plant-based CBD. Now researchers will have CBD that has the same therapeutic promise without all the negatives that stood in the way of valid research. And that's very exciting."

Caitlyn Krebs, Co-Founder and CEO of Nalu Bio, stated, "By synthesizing CBD in the lab using off-the-shelf starting materials, we've been able to replicate the therapeutic effects of CBD and assure consistent performance while eliminating the impurities, such as heavy metals, pesticides, and THC, that are associated with plant-based CBD. The results of Dr. Mackie's study provide a critical level of confidence for consumers, medical professionals and regulators, opening the door for expanded medical research and development of pure and safe consumer products across all segments of the CBD market."

About Nalu Bio

At Nalu Bio , we learn from nature, and deliver through chemistry. Nalu Bio is creating a new category of cannabinoids and wellness ingredients that offer great therapeutic promise for more effective management of chronic pain and the treatment of opioid addiction, among other critical health needs. Nalu Bio's proprietary organic synthesis platform promises to set a new industry standard for purity, consistency, and quality, because it removes the risk of contamination from pesticides, heavy metals, and THC inherent in hemp-extraction. Our unique, scalable and sustainable platform has the ability to keep pace with anticipated market expansion, and will reliably deliver high quality and widely-accessible cannabinoids to global retail and pharmaceutical markets.

About The Gill Center for Biomolecular Science at Indiana University Bloomington and Professor Mackie

Dr. Mackie is a Chair in the Jack and Linda Center for Biomolecular Science at Indiana University Bloomington, and a Distinguished Professor of Psychological and Brain Sciences. Dr. Mackie's team focuses on cannabinoid receptors, the cellular receptors responsible for most of the psychoactive and therapeutic actions of cannabis. Much of the lab's current work centers on how plant-derived cannabinoids interact with cannabinoid receptors and his team is deeply involved in pre-clinical and clinical drug discovery.

