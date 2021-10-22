NaturalContract.com Aims to Negotiate a Lasting Agreement Between Society and Nature

NaturalContract.com encourages community-based, decentralized ideas, action to address the world's environmental issues Tweet this

A key aspect of The Natural Contract platform is that it doesn't just encourage dialog, but hosts periodic virtual "Community Action Meetings" where people from around the world can collaborate together on real world, meaningful action designed to protect the environment.

The idea of a 'natural contract' was first put forward by French philosopher Michel Serres in his book of the same name in 1990. Like the social contract that developed from the 16th century onward and outlined the relationship between people and their governments, the Natural Contract lays out the proper relationship between people and nature. At a time when scientists now refer to our current era of human existence as the Anthropocene because of advanced human capabilities to alter the natural world and climate like never before, NaturalContract.com seeks to encourage that the costs of certain human capabilities are weighed in addition to the benefits when important decisions must be made that affect our Natural world.

About Albatross Designs

Albatross Designs is a global sustainable design company focused on creating solutions to the world's many environmental problems. Starting with the world's first zero waste shaving razor they launched in 2015, they have continued to design innovative solutions that help the planet. Their area of expertise is broad and they develop products both under their own brand and for outside clients.

