Naturally Fermented Food Market: North America to Occupy 43% Market Share | Dairy Segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation | Technavio

Naturally Fermented Food Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market research report segments the naturally fermented food market by Product (Dairy, Bakery, and Others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment: The naturally fermented food market share growth by the dairy segment will be significant for revenue generation. The consumer shift from homemade food preparation to purchases of partially or fully prepared food has increased cheese sales. Restaurant chains such as Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and Dominos are further increasing the demand for cheese. Thus, the market for dairy products will witness an accelerating growth momentum due to innovations in yogurt and cheese products and the introduction of a variety of new dishes requiring cheese by restaurants. Such increasing demand for dairy products will boost the naturally fermented food market growth during the forecast period.

Naturally Fermented Food Market: Major Driver

The health benefits of naturally fermented food are one of the key drivers supporting the naturally fermented food market growth. The consumption of naturally fermented food helps to improve gut health, which, in turn, strengthens the immune system. Healthy bacteria in the gut support immune system function by inhibiting the onset of autoimmune reactions and controlling specific cells of the immune system. The gut bacterium also affects hormones that regulate human metabolism. These hormones increase appetite, leading to overeating and subsequent weight gain. Fermented food helps in balancing the gut bacteria and limiting one appetite, which helps in improving metabolism. Hence, the inherent health benefits of naturally fermented food drive the growth of the market.

Naturally Fermented Food Market: Major Trend

Product launches and innovations are one of the key naturally fermented food market trends that are contributing to the market growth. Naturally, fermented food has seen increased demand because of its inherent health benefits. Consumers are becoming increasingly aware of their specific health and metabolic advantage. Fermented food is produced both in developing and developed countries globally. However, the market has seen the introduction of new product categories. For instance, seaweeds are rich in the bioavailability of minerals that can be extracted through fermentation. Kelp is one such seaweed that has several medicinal implications, including those for targeting liver, stomach, and kidney problems.

Naturally Fermented Food Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.05 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.11 Performing market contribution North America at 43% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3FBIO Ltd., BioGaia AB, Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Chromologics, Conagra Brands Inc., Danone SA, Ferm Biotics, General Mills Inc., Health Ade LLC, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kingdom Supercultures, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lifeway Foods Inc., Nestle SA, Perfect Day Inc., Probitat, Tetra Pak Group, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Barry Callebaut AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

