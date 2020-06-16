Naturally Medicated Cold Sore Brand Rated "Excellent or Good" by 78% of Dental Offices in Independent Study

CHANDLER, Ariz., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinicians Report, the world renowned non profit organization founded by Drs. Rella and Gordon Christensen recently completed a five month field evaluation of Blister Balm, a naturally medicated topical analgesic designed for those who suffer episodes of herpes labialis, more commonly known as "cold sores". Subscribers will find results of the CR study summarized in the June, 2020 issue of the Clinicians Report newsletter or in this link https://cdn.shopify.com/s/files/1/2401/1307/files/BlisterBalm-Clinicians-Report-June-2020.pdf?v=1590605572

Among the CR Clinical Evaluators participating in the field study, 78% rated Blister Balm External Analgesic Ointment as "Excellent or Good" and worthy of trial by colleagues, while 3 out of 4 dentists will incorporate this very clinically effective product in their practice- after their own patients did the clinical evaluation. This data, both laboratory and clinical, substantiated the efficacy of this 100% natural product.

Follow the link to view a brief video describing "Why it Works" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8MhnYVic34#action=share

Blister Balm 100% natural formulas were developed by founders of Jojobaderm Labs and utilized by employees and their families for more than 20 years to treat cold sore outbreaks before recently introducing the brand. The formulas utilize an array of 12 natural long chain alcohols found in hydrolyzed jojoba esters, including natural docosanol. A synthetic form of docosanol used in the leading brand in the category has been recognized by the FDA as effective in reducing the duration of cold sore outbreaks. In-vitro studies have shown the natural hydrolyzed jojoba esters in Blister Balm to be remarkably stronger than synthetic docosanol in reducing plaque formation of the HSV-1 (herpes simplex) virus - Just another example of "The Power of Nature"!!

Contact us for more information or with questions; [email protected]

Stay Well, and Be Safe!

James Brown, CEO

www.BlisterBalm.com

Blister Balm is available at wholesale pricing to Dental offices on the www.BlisterBalm.com website by clicking on "Wholesale" and then entering the all caps code: DENTIST1

Contact: [email protected]

1.866.326.5376

SOURCE Blister Balm

Related Links

https://blisterbalm.com/

