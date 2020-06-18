Nature Tourism Platform Yonder Incorporates As Public Benefit Corporation

Yonder's public benefit is to connect people to the healing powers of the natural world, and in turn, inspire them to actively protect it. Yonder launched its new travel booking site earlier this year to help people discover and enjoy enriching experiences in nature. Using Yonder's new website and app (available on iOS and Android), you can book a variety of overnight stays and activities at farms, ranches, vineyards, and other nature immersive properties. Yonder understands that travel is about more than a price and listing, so it spotlights what guests will take away from the experience that they might not find elsewhere, such as the personal philosophies of its Stewards. These Stewards are the owners and operators of the properties listed on Yonder whose livelihood depends on the protection and sustainability of their land and heritage.

"Becoming a Public Benefit Corporation is the structure that best fits our vision of how we wish Yonder to operate as a purpose-driven organization," said Freyr Thor, Co-founder & CEO of Yonder. "We're about nature, its power to help, heal and put us back in touch with something bigger than ourselves. The PBC commitment helps ensure that Yonder doesn't stray from that."

The new status as a PBC supports Yonder's belief that businesses should exist to do more than just turn a profit, and be used as a force for social, economical and environmental good. One of Yonder's core values is "win-win-win," which is all about the triple-bottom line of conscientious business practices. This ensures that Yonder's actions are in the best interests of its guests, the community, and the company. For example, in situations where Yonder could turn a bigger profit because of its fiduciary obligation to investors, as a benefit corporation it can make choices in the best interest of Stewards and local communities. Finally, incorporating as a PBC helps attract a like-minded community which demonstrates to Stewards, guests, employees and investors that Yonder is more than just about the numbers, but a commitment to people as well as the planet, for something bigger than ourselves and for everyone's future.

To learn more about Yonder's commitment as a PBC, read here: https://www.yonder.com/public-benefit-corporation

About Yonder

Founded in 2018 by Tim Southwell and Freyr Thor, Yonder is a platform for nature tourism in the United States. Based in Hamilton, Montana, the company has secured $4M in funding.

For more information, visit: https://www.yonder.com/about

