NatureBox Launches The Latest Innovation in Corporate Snacking: 'ZoomSnacks, The First-Ever Automated Service for Sending Healthy Snacks To Remote Teams Ahead of Any Virtual Meeting'

NatureBox ZoomSnacks is the fastest, easiest way to bring the joy of snacking your online meeting and events.

1) The Meeting Host adds [email protected] to any new meeting.



2) ZoomSnacks instantly sends the Host an email snack order with the list of attendees and confirms the budget.



3) ZoomSnacks sends an automated opt-in message for attendees and arranges a Snack Pass for guests to choose from over 60 healthy amazing snacks at NatureBox.com.



4) Snack boxes arrive ahead of your meeting and you have a fun, engaging meeting with tasty treats and delicious drinks.

"We are all fighting 'Zoom Fatigue,'" says John Occhipinti CEO of NatureBox. "Food is a great way to engage your team and bring some of our basic office communal experience to our digital meetings. ZoomSnacks just makes the process easy!"

ZoomSnacks recipients also enjoy a free annual membership to NatureBox. This is a $30 dollar annual value, which lets attendees save 20-40% off snacks on all personal orders in the future. Customers only need to have a Zoom Account, Google Meet, or MS Teams account to qualify.

NatureBox has served companies and consumers great-tasting snacks at home and in the office since 2012. NatureBox offers extensive Corporate Snacking Solutions, Corporate Gifting, and Perks Programs designed to promote wellness and reduce stress by direct delivery of healthy, delicious snacks with functional benefits. For more information, visit https://naturebox.com/office

