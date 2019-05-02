NATURELO Premium Supplements Partners with Vitamin Angels this Mother's Day to Reach Mothers in Need Worldwide

SEATTLE, May 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Mother's Day, NATURELO Premium Supplements is joining Vitamin Angels, a global public health organization, in celebrating and honoring moms everywhere.

NATURELO's sponsorship of Vitamin Angels' Mother's Day campaign will allow Vitamin Angels to provide prenatal multivitamins to at least 2,000 more pregnant moms in need.

Vitamin Angels Mother's Day Campaign - NATURELO Premium Supplements

NATURELO is matching up to $10,000 in donations to Vitamin Angels from May 1-19, 2019, in honor of Mother's Day.

With the public's help, Vitamin Angels can reach pregnant women at risk of malnutrition with prenatal multivitamins. Every gift can help a mom have a healthier pregnancy and give her child a healthy start in life. Please donate here.

NATURELO's best-selling Prenatal & Postnatal Multivitamins are natural, plant-based and made with real organic whole foods that are gentle on the stomach, Non-GMO, No Gluten, No Soy, No Additives and 100% Vegan.

Vitamin Angels and NATURELO — Helping change the lives of at-risk women in the U.S. and around the world through prenatal multivitamins.

About Vitamin Angels

In 2018, Vitamin Angels reached over two million pregnant mothers with prenatal multivitamins in every U.S. state and in many countries around the globe. Vitamin Angels is spearheading a global effort to reduce newborn mortality rates due to vitamin deficiencies by scaling up its global initiative to reach 50 million women annually by the year 2030.

Last year, Vitamin Angels reached over 70 million children and mothers in 70 countries, including the U.S., with the vital nutrients they need as a foundation for good health.

Vitamin Angels has received four stars, the highest rating available from Charity Navigator for the last seven years consecutively, putting it in the top four percent of the 9,000 charities evaluated. In 2018, Charity Navigator also named Vitamin Angels one of its "10 Best Humanitarian Relief Organizations." Vitamin Angels spends 93.2 percent of its budget on program services. To learn more, visit Vitamin Angels at www.vitaminangels.org.

About NATURELO Premium Supplements

At NATURELO Premium Supplements, we believe that the best vitamins and minerals come from nature, not from a lab. We take the gifts of nature – delicious, organically grown fruits and vegetables – and pack them into potent, high-quality supplements that work naturally with the body. We want everyone to experience the benefits of whole food nutrition even if their busy lifestyle doesn't allow them to eat enough nutrient-rich foods every day. NATURELO offers Prenatal & Postnatal Multivitamins and a line of Men's Health, Women's Health, Children's Health, Specialty Supplements, Green SuperFood Powder, Vitamins, Minerals, Omegas and Probiotics. www.naturelo.com

Media Contact: media@naturelo.com

Related Images

vitamin-angels-naturelo-prenatal.jpg

Vitamin Angels - NATURELO - Prenatal & Postnatal

Vitamin Angels Mother's Day Campaign - NATURELO Premium Supplements

vitamin-angels.jpg

Vitamin Angels

naturelo-premium-supplements.jpg

NATURELO Premium Supplements

vitamin-angels-mothers-day-campaign.jpg

Vitamin Angels Mother's Day Campaign

Vitamin Angels Mother's Day Campaign - NATURELO Premium Supplements

Related Video

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMfSROTFb60

SOURCE NATURELO Premium Supplements