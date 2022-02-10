Naturepedic Announces 15% Off President's Day Sale on All Organic Mattresses

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding products for the whole family, is celebrating this President's Day with a 15% off sale on all its baby, kids and adult organic mattresses, with promo code PRESDAY15, plus, free shipping.

Starting February 16th through midnight on February 23rd, customers can enjoy big savings on some of Naturepedic's most popular products for everyone in the family.

Breathe Safe™ breathable baby crib mattresses, a cutting-edge range of breathable, waterproof, organic mattresses and accessories.



2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress, winner of the Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Award, features a smooth, waterproof surface on one side, meant for children that are still potty-training, along with a luxurious, quilted finish on the other side, so it can be flipped as the child ages. This design allows parents to choose what works best for their child based on their development.



The EOS Customizable Organic Mattress Series features three different styles – Classic, Pillowtop and Trilux, all of which can be independently customized to suit the unique sleep preferences of you and your partner, ranging from ultra-plush to extra-firm. Naturepedic's EOS Pillowtop Organic Mattress won the Good Housekeeping 2021 Bedding Award for "Best Sustainable Mattress.



The Halcyon Luxury Organic Mattresses, sold in-store only with select retailers, are made from the finest organic, luxury, and non-toxic materials that combines quality craftsmanship with elegant customizable design, that, like the EOS Series, allows you and your sleep partner to independently choose how your bed feels, so neither of you will have to compromise.

Leading the organic mattress revolution since 2003, Naturepedic products are made in the U.S. by skilled artisan craftsmen. All products are certified organic and nontoxic by GOTS and MADE SAFE, eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, vinyl, formaldehyde, polyurethane foam and glues/adhesives, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

