Naturepedic Announces Sitewide Labor Day Sale with 20% Off All Products

The leading GOTS-certified organic, nontoxic mattress company is honoring Labor Day with big savings for the whole family.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Naturepedic is kicking off an early celebration of Labor Day where customers can enjoy 20% off all mattresses and bedding items online at www.naturepedic.com, (at checkout), and in store. With no interest financing available via PayPal and Affirm this is the perfect time to get the best organic bedding upgrade for the whole family.

From crib to ultimate luxury, Naturepedic's full line of organic mattress and bedding products combine comfort, safety and innovation while at the same time being environmentally conscious.

Popular items include their cutting-edge Breathe Safe™ breathable baby crib mattresses and the 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress, winner of the Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Awards which features a smooth, waterproof surface on one side, meant for children who are still potty-training, along with a luxurious, quilted finish on the other side, so it can be flipped as your child ages.

Also for adults, the acclaimed EOS Classic Organic Mattress, which was recognized with the distinguished seal of the Good Housekeeping 2022 Bedding Awards as the "Cutting Edge Customization" winner. Its customizable options to suit the unique sleep preferences of you and your partner, ranging from ultra-plush to extra-firm, together with the ability to change layers over time mean you never need to replace the mattress!

For over 15 years, Naturepedic has taken the lead in the organic mattress industry, ensuring all their products are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE. They have eliminated questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace. Additionally, Naturepedic donates one percent (or more) of their annual gross income from mattress sales to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes through their partnership with 1% For the Planet.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

