Naturepedic Educates on Healthy Sleep during Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently announcing its 2021 Year of Healthy Sleep initiative, Naturepedic, the first certified organic, nontoxic mattress and bedding brand with products for babies, kids and adults, is celebrating 2021's Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day by educating on key information consumers should know to improve their sleep health. Recent studies reveal 70% of U.S. adults receive an insufficient amount of sleep, and the CDC has declared sleep disorders as a public health epidemic.

"It's no secret that sleep plays a vital role to our health and wellbeing, but what most people don't realize is the role questionable materials and chemicals, found in most conventional mattresses, play on both our health and sleep quality, too," comments Barry A. Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, "As we prioritize sleep health this year, and especially throughout Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day, I wanted to share some top 'did you knows' for consumers to keep in mind on their journey to achieving healthier, safer sleep."

The New Mattress Smell. Did you know that the "new mattress smell" emitted from conventional mattresses is actually a release of potentially toxic chemicals off-gassing into the air, called VOCs (volatile organic compounds)? This negatively affects air quality and subjects the consumer to inhalation of questionable chemicals, which can lead to a wide variety of symptoms such as headaches, difficulty breathing, and dizziness, to name a few. In the worst case scenario, some VOCs , such as formaldehyde, are even suspected or known carcinogens. The Importance of Regulating Body Temperature. Did you know research has shown that a cooler more comfortable sleep environment can help the body maintain a normal temperature, which is fundamental to sleeping throughout the night? However, conventional foam mattresses may have a negative effect on body temperature. Polyurethane Foam (certainly including memory foam) is made from petroleum which doesn't breathe and can make you feel hot and sweaty. In essence, it creates a hot sleep environment which may account for disruption throughout the night. This is why mattress manufacturers frequently add "cooling gels" to try and reduce the hot and sweaty reactions that people have to these petroleum-based mattresses. Choosing bedding made with natural, organic cotton fabric and fill and other temperature-regulating materials like wool to wick away moisture, is the easiest way to transform your sleep environment from hot to comfortable. Check out Your Pillows. Did you know that in addition to mattresses, traditional pillows and bedding are filled with some not-so-dreamy materials, too? These can include synthetic fabrics that emit hazardous chemicals (read: PFAS, flame retardants, formaldehyde and pesticides) that not only put your health at risk, but aren't so environmentally-friendly either. Read Up on Certifications. Did you know that third-party certifications are a great way to help determine a product's safety and quality. However, did you know not all certifications are created equal and can actually result in the perpetuation of greenwashing claims? Read up on each certification's criteria, and for organic and nontoxic, check if it's certified by GOTS and MADE SAFE, two of the most stringent certifications on the market.

"At Naturepedic, we are committed to empowering consumers with education and resources to protect themselves, and their families, from unnecessary exposure to questionable materials and chemicals that could be adversely affecting their health and sleep quality. We look forward to continuing our Year of Healthy Sleep initiatives, especially throughout Sleep Awareness Week and World Sleep Day," adds Cik.

With a range of cutting-edge GOTS-certified organic, MADE SAFE certified nontoxic baby crib mattresses, mattresses exclusively designed for kids, plus a wide-range of adult mattress options, including customizable organic mattresses, and bedding products for the whole family, Naturepedic understands that when it comes to your health and getting a good night's sleep, there really is no room for compromise.

