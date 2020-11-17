Naturepedic Launches Sustainable Nursery Makeover Giveaway

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Naturepedic, the nation's leading certified organic, nontoxic mattress manufacturer, and an advocate for the health and safety of children, announces its partnership with sustainable interior designer Stephanie DeBrincat of Rockabye Mommy for a Sustainable Nursery Makeover giveaway for expecting moms.

"I've been a fan of Naturepedic for quite some time now, regularly using their organic crib mattresses in my clients' projects. Now, I can't wait to take this to the next level through their Sustainable Nursery promotion," adds DeBrincat.

The lucky winner will receive a virtual design consultation with DeBrincat and a plethora of sustainable products for their nursery, a total prize value of $3,500.00.

To enter the giveaway, which will run from November 17th through December 16th, expecting parents can fill out the form at https://www.naturepedic.com/sustainable-nursery-makeover

"At Naturepedic, we are dedicated to eliminating hazardous chemicals and materials from the lives of newborns, not only through our certified organic, nontoxic crib mattresses, but also through fostering education on other furnishings and materials that are safe to bring into home environments," comments Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic. "That's why we're excited to align with Stephanie DeBrincat on this initiative to give expectant moms the information they need to make safe, healthy choices for their baby."

DeBrincat is an interior designer and founder of Rockabye Mommy, a health-forward interior design firm specializing in utilizing healthy, non-toxic materials and furniture in nurseries and kids' rooms. "Your little ones will spend countless hours sleeping and playing in what's supposed to be their safe haven, so doing what you can to keep toxins to a minimum is incredibly important," comments DeBrincat. For starters, her top-line sustainable nursery tips include:

Choose healthier sleep . Naturepedic, a pioneer in creating healthier, safer sleep options for newborns, provides novel organic baby crib mattresses that are certified organic and non-toxic by GOTS and MADE SAFE, featuring organic cotton fabric and fill. They do not use any of the questionable materials found in many crib mattresses such as vinyl, PFCs, polyurethane foam, flame retardant chemicals and barriers, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, and glues/adhesives.

. Naturepedic, a pioneer in creating healthier, safer sleep options for newborns, provides novel organic baby crib mattresses that are certified organic and non-toxic by GOTS and MADE SAFE, featuring organic cotton fabric and fill. They do not use any of the questionable materials found in many crib mattresses such as vinyl, PFCs, polyurethane foam, flame retardant chemicals and barriers, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, and glues/adhesives. Avoid textiles that contain additives and flame retardants . Twenty percent of all industrial pollution comes from the textile manufacturing process. Avoid fabrics that have been chemically finished. Look for natural sustainable fabric in nursing chairs, seating and drapers and organic materials with GOTS certification, such as recycled cotton, organic linen, organic hemp, flax and Tencel.

. Twenty percent of all industrial pollution comes from the textile manufacturing process. Avoid fabrics that have been chemically finished. Look for natural sustainable fabric in nursing chairs, seating and drapers and organic materials with GOTS certification, such as recycled cotton, organic linen, organic hemp, flax and Tencel. Choose low to zero-VOC, natural water-based paint. Household paints are one of the leading contributors of poor indoor air quality and may contain thousands of chemicals and hundreds of known carcinogens and toxins.

Naturepedic's organic baby crib mattresses have several key differences that set them apart from both conventional and other organic mattress brands on the market. Their designs go beyond toxicity concerns and also avoid allergenic concerns for babies and children – no latex (even organic latex) is ever used because it's highly allergenic, and babies should not be sleeping on allergenic materials. Naturepedic also waterproofs its crib mattresses with food-grade polyethylene made from non-GMO sugarcane. Waterproofing a crib mattress is critical to maintaining hygiene, and Naturepedic uses the most non-toxic waterproofing on the market. The company also provides extra "breathable" options which surrounds the baby with airflow.

"When it comes to your children, we believe there is no room for compromise, so parents can rest assured that what their kids are sleeping on contains safer, healthier, certified materials when choosing Naturepedic," comments Cik.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of babies, children and families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for parents "Right to Know" about what is in the products they bring into their homes.

