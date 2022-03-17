Naturepedic Offers Consumers the 'Sleep of Your Dreams' With the EOS® Series, Organic Mattress Collection

With Naturepedic's EOS ® mattresses, you're in for the best sleep of your life. Handcrafted and made without harmful chemicals, the EOS GOTS Certified Organic mattress collection provides healthier quality sleep with breathable layers of certified organic cotton, wool, and organic-approved latex, ensuring better temperature regulation while naturally contouring to the body for unrivaled comfort. Customers will also have control of their comfort by having the option of customizing each side of their bed. This is achieved by opening the dual-sided brass zippers, where inside, there are interchangeable components to empower them to find their perfect comfort combination. These individual layers can be customized on each side of the bed to meet specific sleep preferences.

"We are seeing tremendous growth with our EOS® Series, organic mattress collection because it gives everyone the freedom to experience different levels of comfort in one unique mattress, independently of your partner," said Arin Schultz, Sr. Director Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic. Schultz explained that the innovative design of the EOS® Series allows easy access to layers of interchangeable components so people can fully experience the different options available from extra-firm to ultra-plush. "With a free-90-day layer swap and the choice of ordering more layers down the road, this may be the only mattress you will ever need, helping protect your investment and divert discarded mattresses from landfills."

All Naturepedic mattresses are handcrafted and free of toxic chemicals. The EOS® Series comes in three different models:

EOS Classic – A beautiful and modern European-inspired design, the EOS Classic model features breathable layers of certified organic cotton, organic wool, and organic-approved latex for better temperature regulation.

– A beautiful and modern European-inspired design, the EOS Classic model features breathable layers of certified organic cotton, organic wool, and organic-approved latex for better temperature regulation. EOS Pillow Top – Adds an additional comfort layer that increases flexibility and access to more plush configurations.

– Adds an additional comfort layer that increases flexibility and access to more plush configurations. EOS Trilux – Is the ultimate organic latex mattress. It includes three layers of premium customizable latex to achieve even more flexibility.

"The EOS concept can be somewhat challenging to explain, which is why we have produced a video that visualizes the concept," comments Schultz. "Our hand-crafted production techniques allow us to be more innovative in our approach to ultimate comfort and customization."

Leading the organic mattress revolution for 19 years, all Naturepedic mattresses are certified organic by GOTS and certified nontoxic by MADE SAFE, eliminating questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as flame-retardant chemicals and barriers, polyurethane foam, vinyl and formaldehyde, while meeting and exceeding the highest level of certifications available in the marketplace.

For media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or 917.386.7116.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

SOURCE Naturepedic