Naturepedic Provides Parents With Safer, Healthier and More Affordable Certified Organic Crib Mattresses at the Lowest Price on the Market - $269

With this lower price, leading GOTS-certified organic mattress manufacturer is making organic crib mattresses accessible to more parents.

CLEVELAND, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With consumer prices continuing to rise, Naturepedic, makers of certified organic, non-toxic mattress and bedding products for babies, kids and adults, recognized the need to help alleviate consumers' concerns due to economic uncertainties. In doing so, they are pleased to announce the lowest-cost certified organic crib mattress available on the market.

Naturepedic's Classic Organic Cotton Crib Mattress provides long-lasting support with a firm, easy-to-clean design for babies and toddlers who spend 10-14 hours a day sleeping and playing on a crib mattress. GOTS certified organic, MADE SAFE® certified non-toxic and priced at $269, this is the most competitive value on the market for this category.

Arin Schultz, Sr. Director of Sales and Marketing for Naturepedic, commented, "At Naturepedic, we understand the economic constraints that many people are facing nowadays, so we wanted to provide an option for this niche of the market." Schultz added, "We take safety issues in crib mattresses very seriously. By providing this alternative, we ensure we are true to our ethos of protecting families' lives through safer, healthier, organic-based products that also positively impact the environment – and without hurting people's pockets too much."

Naturepedic's interest in positively impacting families goes back to its foundation. Almost 20 years ago, Barry A. Cik, Naturepedic Founder and Technical Director, created the company after discovering that most crib mattresses on the market were made using questionable chemicals. Determined to stop the cycle of introducing these materials into homes and subjecting the most vulnerable family members – babies – to exposure, his goals were to educate parents about these harmful practices and to make the safest and most affordable certified organic crib mattress available.

Most recently, Naturepedic announced the donation of $50,000 worth of kids' mattresses to Humble Design Cleveland, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting families' transitioning out of homeless shelters by providing furnishings and design services. In 2023, Naturepedic will expand this partnership to other regions, including Detroit, Chicago, San Diego and Seattle.

Naturepedic's commitment to eliminating toxic chemicals from sleep products and replacing them with natural and organic materials does not end there. Through their partnership with 1% for the Planet, Naturepedic donates one percent (or more) of their annual gross income from their mattress sales to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier, organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications, is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

