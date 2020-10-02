Naturepedic Urges Businesses To Eradicate Toxic Chemicals Amid New CCPI Report: "Childhood Cancer: Cross-Sector Strategies for Prevention"

The new report reveals linkage between the use of various toxic chemicals found in products and environments where children live, learn, and play, and the incidence of childhood cancer cases, which has increased 34% since 1975 and remains the leading cause of death by disease in children 1-19 in the United States.

Members of the initiative, including business organizations like the American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC), Naturepedic, and other companies, are aiming to focus the business community on concrete steps to ensure that chemicals found in products that children and expectant mothers use daily are not harmful. "To defeat childhood cancer, we can and must end the production and use of toxic chemicals. Some businesses' products and practices play a role in cancer incidence – and now it is time for all businesses to shift toward accelerating our transition to safer chemicals and products free of toxic chemicals," says David Levine, Cofounder and President of the American Sustainable Business Council.

Barry A. Cik, Board-Certified Environmental Engineer, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, and a lead sponsor of the ASBC Safer Chemicals Campaign and the Childhood Cancer Prevention Initiative, relays, "Businesses, whether they realize it or not, can have a direct role in influencing non-hereditary childhood cancer causation. Chemicals cannot be absentmindedly used throughout the manufacturing, supply chain and product formulation process, and then hidden from consumers, especially when they have direct ties to serious health hazards, including cancers. Businesses must commit to understanding and disclosing the ingredients used in their products, assessing and avoiding hazards, conducting R&D into green product chemistry and manufacturing, and to advancing public policies and industry standards that support stronger chemical safety laws. After you prove and have verified that your product is safe, then, and only then, should you be free to manufacture and sell it."

Consumers are putting their trust in companies that are taking this safer approach. Companies that are formulating in safer ways, and are thinking of people and planet, are seeing the vast majority of growth in the marketplace today. That's why Naturepedic believes companies must champion this change, and that there must be a joint effort not only from businesses, but from the government as well:

"Currently, there are over 85,000 unregulated chemicals in United States, many of which are regularly used in our everyday products, yet most have not been responsibly tested for safety, toxicity or health effects," adds Cik, "The United States must shift away from taking a reactionary approach to chemicals, and instead shift to a precautionary approach, one that tests and understands the health effects of these chemicals, both new and old, before approving them to be used."

Naturepedic is proud to be a part of this groundbreaking initiative and is committed to ending non-hereditary childhood cancers through the eradication of toxic chemical use in mattresses, bedding, and all other consumer products.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of babies, children and adults through safer, healthier organic-based mattress and bedding products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices has made Naturepedic the most respected company in the mattress and bedding industry today. Committed to Made in USA, they source organic cotton grown by Texas farmers, and purchase steel and innersprings and other materials from US manufacturers. Naturepedic products are made in their own factory in Ohio and are certified by MADE SAFE, GOTS, OCS, Greenguard Gold, UL Formaldehyde Free, and Forest Stewardship Council/Rainforest Alliance. Naturepedic is an EPA Green Power Partner and is also recommended by American Sustainable Business Council, Green America, 1% For The Planet, Women's Voices for the Earth, The Ecology Center, EWG, Sustainable Furnishings Council, Zero Toxics Product Registry, Allergy Kids Foundation, Kids For Saving Earth, National Consumers League, and many others. Since its inception Naturepedic has been a consistent, generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for parents "Right to Know" about what is in the products they bring into their homes.

About the American Sustainable Business Council:

The American Sustainable Business Council (ASBC) is the leading business organization serving the public policy interests of responsible companies, their customers and other stakeholders. Founded in 2009, ASBC's membership represents over 250,000 businesses in a wide range of industries. ASBC advocates for policy change and informs business owners, policymakers and the public about the need and opportunities for building a vibrant, broadly prosperous, sustainable economy.

