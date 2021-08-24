Naturepedic Wins Good Housekeeping's 2021 Parenting Awards for Best-in-Class Bedding

Unique to the mattress industry, Naturepedic features an exclusive product-line for kids, ranging from toddlers to teens, that is designed to meet their specific developmental needs. Their 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress features a smooth, waterproof surface on one side, meant for children that are still potty-training, along with a luxurious, quilted finish on the other side, so it can be flipped as the child ages. This design allows parents to choose what works best for their child based on their development.

"Our analysts appreciated its thoughtful design, from the organic materials to the functionality of its two-sided features," comments Good Housekeeping editors, adding that it's "Perfect for a child's first bed," as the mattress "is firm for growing bodies and an ideal seven inches tall."

With generous layers of organic cotton over a premium innerspring, the 2-in-1 Organic Kids Mattress also features Naturepedic's unique non-toxic waterproofing technology. This makes it easy for parents to clean-up the inevitable messes by simply wiping it clean with soap and water. This results in a surface that is truly waterproof, extremely durable, and so safe it actually meets food contact standards.

"To be recognized in Good Housekeeping's highly-competitive Parenting Awards is an incredible honor and testament to the innovative nature of this product," remarks Barry A. Cik, Founder and Technical Director of Naturepedic, "At Naturepedic, we strive to give parents transparency and peace of mind, so our goal for this product was to combine safer, healthier materials with a convenient, smart design. We're thrilled to be awarded for these efforts."

All Naturepedic mattress products, for babies , kids and adults , are certified organic by GOTS and certified non-toxic by MADE SAFE. They are also certified to the GREENGUARD Gold and UL Formaldehyde-Free standards, and eliminate questionable materials and chemicals found in most conventional mattresses, such as vinyl, PFCs, polyurethane foam, flame retardant chemicals and chemical flame barriers, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, and glues/adhesives, while still passing all government flammability requirements.

To learn more about the Good Housekeeping 2021 Parenting Awards: goodhousekeeping.com/parenting2021

To learn more about Naturepedic's Kids Products: https://www.naturepedic.com/kids

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect the lives of families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

