Naturepedic Wins the Business Intelligence Group's Global Sustainability Leadership Award

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading the organic mattress revolution for over 15 years, Naturepedic has been awarded the Sustainability Leadership Award in the Business Intelligence Group's Global 2021 Sustainability Awards program. The annual Sustainability Awards honor those people, teams and organizations who have made sustainability an integral part of their business practice or overall mission.

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. To accomplish this, beyond creating certified organic, nontoxic mattresses, Naturepedic is relentlessly pursuing the quest to eliminate the use of toxic chemicals and materials in the environment and everyday products.

"We're thrilled and honored to be recognized by the Business Intelligence Group as global sustainable leaders," comments Jason Cik, Director of Regenerative Practices and Co-Founder of Naturepedic.

"At Naturepedic, we work hand-in-hand with various organizations, third-parties and NGOs to garner a 360-degree understanding of the sustainability issues flooding the mattress industry," adds Cik, "We bring experts in at the very beginning to employ sustainable practices into everything we do. From designing sustainable manufacturing equipment to cut down on waste and energy use, to meeting and exceeding the most stringent, reputable third-party certifications in the marketplace, to participating in environmental advocacy groups, we are committed to working every day for a better tomorrow."

Over the past year, Naturepedic has achieved a lot. The brand placed #1 in transparency and material safety tests in the investigative, third-party The Mattress Still Matters Report, was named leaders in safer chemical alternatives in Clean Production Action's Chemical Footprint report, was the first certified non-food organic product to complete the Organic Fraud Prevention Plan for the Organic Trade Association, and has donated over $200,000 to approved nonprofits dedicated to environmental causes through 1% For the Planet. Naturepedic has also partnered with advocacy groups, like the Cancer Free Economy Network and the American Sustainable Business Council, to bring the connection between chemicals and childhood cancer to light.

"We are proud to reward and recognize Naturepedic for their sustainability efforts," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer, Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that their vision and strategy will continue to deliver results toward a cleaner, more sustainable world. Congratulations!"

Cik adds, "This is only the beginning. With this esteemed recognition from the Business Intelligence Group, we can't wait to continue advancing our sustainability efforts and working towards a brighter, chemical-free future."

To learn more about Naturepedic's environmental commitment: https://www.naturepedic.com/sustainability

For media inquiries, please contact Sara White at [email protected] or 914.621.1323.

About Naturepedic:

Since 2003, Naturepedic has been on a mission to protect families through safer, healthier organic-based products that have a positive impact on the environment. A brand with purpose, transparency and ethical practices, Naturepedic is the recipient of many certifications and is highly respected by numerous health and environmental organizations (https://www.naturepedic.com/certifications) and is an EPA Green Power Partner. Since its inception, Naturepedic has been a consistent and generous advocate and supporter of NGO's and nonprofits advocating for "Right to Know" about what is in the products that people bring into their homes.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

SOURCE Naturepedic

Related Links

https://www.naturepedic.com/

